Chapter 405 of the My Hero Academia manga anticipates Katsuki Bakugo’s final battle.

Each chapter of My Hero Academia has been full of very exciting and surprising moments, since The final arc of the series has not been wastedsince Horikoshi has dedicated himself fully to giving it a very interesting conclusion by bringing Katsuki Bakugo back into action, since the controversial hero has returned in a sublime way to help his faithful friend, Midoriya.

In addition, The latest chapters of My Hero Academia have not ceased to surprise fansgiven that el regreso de Katsuki Bakugo completely changed the outcome of the implacable final battle, giving hints of how the controversial and explosive hero will be of great help in this fierce war that is very close to concluding.

In fact, The most recent chapter of My Hero Academia has previewed Bakugo’s final battleand he has done so in a very impressive way, showing that this young man still has a lot to offer during this fierce war against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #405 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Bakugo will have his final battle against All For One

As we have already mentioned, My Hero Academia’s final arc has been packed with fascinating moments that have made this installment a true marvel, since after having finished the controversial final confrontation between All For One and All Might, the series has focused on the definitive battle of the work in which Bakugo Apparently it will have a decisive role.

And it is that, the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia has revealed that the damage to Bakugo’s body was successfully repaired by Edgeshot, who sacrificed his life so this young hero could continue carving out his destiny. However, Katsuki’s condition is not idealsince this still has serious consequences that leave it in a somewhat critical condition.

However, this has not been an impediment to Bakugowho despite his condition has decided to fight All For One. Likewise, this is not the only interesting detail that this chapter has left, since it has been revealed a surprising connection of this young man with the second user of One For Allwhich portends that the explosive hero could be the one to deliver the final blow to the fearsome villain, finishing him off once and for all.

Bakugo’s actions have baffled All For Onesince the villain has realized that things have not turned out as he expected, because, apparently, his reign of terror is about to come to an end and all thanks to Katsuki, who seems to have parallels with the second One For All userwhich has unleashed in AFO a feeling of fury and fear of being defeated by an individual whom he considers inferior and insignificant.

It should be noted that, for some time now, there has been speculation about the connection between Bakugo and the second user of One For All, since many say that this young man could be a descendant of this individualwhich would provide better context as to why AFO and Shigaraki felt the second user’s presence when fighting Katsuki.

Bakugo’s will and determination has become more evident during this chapteras he is determined to take the victory against All For One, who possibly will be held by Katsuki long enough so that the rewind does the rest, since this villain was very close to disappearing.

Without a doubt, My Hero Academia has reached its climaxsince the final battle against All For One and Tomura Shigaraki could be decided sooner than expected, since Bakugo’s arrival has given Deku a breakwho has done everything possible to stop Tomura.

