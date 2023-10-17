Katsuki Bakugo is back to join Deku in the fierce war against evil.

My Hero Academia chapter 403 has shown the return of Katsuki Bakugo.

My Hero Academia has focused on the battle of All Might and All For Onewhich is about to conclude, since all the surprising effort that Toshinori Yagi made to stop his staunch rival was not enough, which clearly results in the defeat of the Symbol of Peace of a nation, who has fought tirelessly to preserve peace until the last moment.

The most recent events in the manga My Hero Academia Yes, they have known how to raise the hype and expectations in the fandom, since The final confrontation between All Might and All For One has concluded in a very surprising way, showing some flashbacks of Toshinori Yagi’s childhood that have made the story of the beloved #1 hero more admirable and transcendental.

But this is not all, since the most recent chapter of the manga has not only shown the end of an era, it has also started a new stage in the final confrontations of this fierce war by bringing together Bakugo and Dekuwho apparently will be in charge of bringing peace back to Japan.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for chapter #403 of the My Hero Academia manga.

Katsuki Bakugo has returned to meet Deku

Without a doubt, chapter after chapter, the My Hero Academia manga never stops surprising fanssince each event that has taken place in the final battle between All Might and All For One will go down in history, since this confrontation has laid the foundations for a new generation of replacement to be the protagonists of the fierce war between good and the evil

In addition, The development of the last chapters of the manga has been very exciting and has kept the fans with a lot of uncertainty, generating an atmosphere of hype, since anything could happen in the middle of these final battles, just as happened in the most recent episode, since it has brought back Katsuki Bakugothis being a very unexpected detail.

Bakugo’s return has caused a sensation within the fandom of My Hero Academiasince this character had been out of combat for a long time after his confrontation with Shigaraki, well The explosive hero died when he gave his all to stop the controversial villain. However, after several chapters, the God of Explosions, Dynamight is back to join this fierce war again.

During the development of this chapter, it has been seen that while Deku is fighting with Shigaraki and All For One is about to finish off All Might, a surprising explosion of light appears at the UA floating academy, turning out to be Bakugo, who stands up and looks at Dekumeeting to give way to a new beginning in which both heroes are the protagonists of this definitive confrontation.

It is well known that Bakugo is one of the most beloved characters in the seriesbecause together with Deku he stars in this great story that is coming to an end and that, once again, will give the explosive young man the opportunity to shine, since he will probably use his surprising gift to join the fight against All For One and Shigarakibeing of great help to his best friend.

Chapter 403 of the My Hero Academia manga has been one of the most emotional of the series, since has marked the end of an era to usher in a new beginning in which others will be in charge of making history and being able to defeat evil, following to the letter the great legacy of All Might.

It is necessary to highlight that Bakugo’s return has been very surprising, since many fans assumed that the young hero’s story had ended a long time ago. However, Horikoshi has made it clear that There is still a lot to see from the God of Explosions, Dynamightwho together with Deku will begin a new beginning in this frenetic battle.

