Bakugo, one of the best characters in My Hero Academia, returns, which makes the story more interesting.

The My Hero Academia manga has taken a shocking turn in its 404th chapter, as it has brought Katsuki Bakugo back from the dead. This epic return has not only left fans stunned but has also boosted the suspense of the series to a new level.

The last encounter with Bakugo in My Hero Academia came in chapter 362, and readers have been eagerly awaiting his return ever since. In the world of the series, barely any time had passed since his disappearance, but for fans, the year of waiting seemed eternal. Surprisingly, the young hero has returned at a critical time.

This is what has happened.

All Might was in grave danger, facing a ruthless All For One. The battle became increasingly tense, and it seemed that All Might was on the brink of defeat. However, Bakugo’s return came at the perfect time.

My Hero Academia

Chapter 404 shows us Bakugo awake and quickly aware of the threat All For One represents to All Might. Determined, Bakugo rushes to his aid, and the result is a scene full of action and tension that has readers on the edge of their seats.

This emotional return not only awakens the spirit of fans, but also strengthens the resolve of the main characters. The moment when Bakugo rescues All Might from the deadly clutches of All For One is truly epic.

Chapter 404 of My Hero Academia is a chapter that will remain in the memory of fans of the series. Bakugo’s resurrection and his brave act of salvation add an extra layer of depth to the story and set in motion events that will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the heroes and villains’ futures.

As My Hero Academia heads towards its conclusion, this chapter has raised the expectations and suspense even further. So we can only look forward to what the fate of our favorite heroes holds in this story full of unexpected twists and unbridled excitement.

