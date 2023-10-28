Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga has begun the final battle, and we now have a better idea of ​​the true power of One For All’s quirk.

Midoriya’s power seems to be more powerful than we expected

The fate of heroes around the world is at stake, as My Hero Academia has reached the climax of the fight between All Might and All For One, and surprisingly the first of these was just one step away from being killed by the villain. But luckily, Katsuki Bakugo came back to life after being missing for over a year, allowing him to save the symbol of peace, his hero, from his impending doom.

Without a doubt, the last chapter of My Hero Academia has left us wanting more after Bakugo managed to save All Might from the clutches of All For One, this thanks to the help of Deku – undoubtedly one of the most powerful characters in My Hero Academi– who appeared at the last second.

But far from what we might think, it was not the extra speed of Deku’s Gearshift gift that allowed Bakugo to be fast enough to achieve his goal, but, once again, He achieved it thanks to the gathered spirit of dreams and desires of the individuals who wanted All Might to be able to emerge from this battle unscathed.

What is the true power of One For All?

Chapter 404 of the My Hero Academia manga has taken everyone by surpriseeven that of those who were not even watching the confrontation between heroes and villains in the Asian country.

Sir Nighteye, in a flashback, wished to find a way he could prevent the future, where All Might would die. However, he points out that it is required to produce sufficient energy through desire. Something similar to the collective energy that helped spiritually fuel Bakugo’s ability so that he could go fast enough to save All Might… But what if it were as literal as it sounds?

The One for All skill seems to have been able to do this before. This is a stacking power that causes each of his stored powers to become even stronger the longer it is in use and the more Deku masters it.

That is why we find ourselves situations in which Midoriya, with his One For All, has been able to go beyond his own limits, which have been related to the desire for victory of many people. So if Deku’s One for All has already been able to surpass established limits, what would happen if he does it again? Gearshift may have been considerably stronger because of all that energyand therefore, is taking full advantage of this power.

Deku has managed to further develop his own uniqueness to break his limits, and what if the stress of battle is unconsciously activating this hidden power that is allowing him to be able to go beyond what we could expect?

In fact, it is not an idea at all out of place, especially if we remember that these powers have been capable of affecting reality itself when they are at their maximum performance. However, Even so, we must remember that this is only an opinion of the fans. and we must continue waiting to see how the next chapters of My Hero Academia develop to know the truth behind this boost in their abilities. Of course, don’t forget to follow the chronological order of episodes so as not to miss any details.

