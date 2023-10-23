My Hero Academia and Assassination Classroom are at the top of a censorship list, facing bans in schools and libraries in the United States. What is behind all this?

Get ready, things are on fire. If you are a fan of My Hero Academia o Assassination Classroom, you should know that not everyone considers these titles to be suitable for youth. The reason? Alleged scenes of violence and explicit sexual content, according to US politicians and activists.

Titles under the microscope

The organizations PEN America and EveryLibrary Institute have released some juicy data detailing how these mangas, and 15 other titles, have been restricted in 15 school districts. While Assassination Classroom has earned library recall for its “glorification of school shootings”My Hero Academia has been judged as sexually inappropriate for young people. And they are not the only ones on the blacklist, titles like Soul Eater and Black Butler have also received their share of the banned pie.

If you’re thinking this sounds like an organized campaign, you’re right. Many of the bans come from states governed by the Republican Party. For example in Florida y Wisconsin, organizations such as the Indian River County Chapter of Moms For Liberty and Citizens Defending Freedom have pushed for these mangas to be removed from schools. Your argument? Promotion of armed violence against educators y sexualization of minors.

Where does the controversy arise?

Not content with isolated bans, politicians have decided to take legal action. In June 2023, the READER ACT, a law that requires book providers to classify explicit material, which could further restrict access to these mangas. Texas Representative Matt Shaheen did not mince his words and considered “mentally ill” to anyone who found certain graphic scenes in mangas like Goblin Slayer acceptable.

Although there are voices against these measures, as concerned parents have created petitions to prevent bans, the mainstream seems to be going in the direction of limiting access to these titles. Justified censorship or attack on manga culture?

It’s curious that sleeves like My Hero Academia, which has been acclaimed for its unique way of dealing with themes such as justice, heroism and identity, be the focus of these debates. Created by Kohei Horikoshi, the manga and its anime adaptation have conquered a global audience, generating all kinds of merchandising, from collectible figures to video games. The series has not only broken geographical boundaries, but also generational ones, with fans ranging from teenagers to adults.

In contrast, other manga and anime titles that deal with similar themes, such as One Punch Man o Attack on Titan, have not faced the same level of scrutiny in the United States. It could be argued that the controversy surrounding these mangas is more a matter of cultural perception that of real content. After all, if you look closer, you see that My Hero Academia and Assassination Classroom address deep themes in a way that could be considered educational and enriching, although not without controversy.

If you’re wondering what other titles are in the pipeline, some of the names include Naruto, Citrus, Hana-Kimi, Fruits Basket, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Spy x Family. The controversy is real, people, and it affects a lot of manga that we enjoy every day.

So where is the line between censorship and protection of minors? It is a question that continues to circulate, but the truth is that the popularity of these titles shows that the manga is not just a niche phenomenon, but an art form that has conquered the world. But, apparently, it still has to conquer certain mentalities. Will this be the time when manga has to defend its right to exist on shelves?