The My Hero Academia manga presents its best design both artistically and story-wise.

My Hero Academia has presented its best design in the most recent chapter of the manga.

The most recent chapters of the final arc of the My Hero Academia manga have presented the height of the final battle of All Might and his greatest rival, All For One, which has led both characters to give everything of themselves in order to win this decisive confrontation.

Likewise, recent events in the manga also have been among the most emotional and significant of the entire work, therefore, they have not only led the heroes to give their greatest effort to defeat the villains, but they have also presented extremely moving moments, such as Bakugo’s return to battle, the appearance of All Might’s mother in his childhood flashbacks, and, of course, the meeting of Deku and Bakugo in chapter #403 of the manga.

And it is precisely that same chapter of the manga, the most recent, that has shown several panels that They present the best design of the final arc of the story for various reasonseven being considered works of art by fans and followers of the My Hero Academia manga.

Contains spoilers for volume #403 of the My Hero Academia manga.

The My Hero Academia manga has presented the best design of its final arc

Currently, the My Hero Academia manga is developing the conclusive and decisive moments of the final battle between All Might and All For Oneone being the Symbol of Peace, and the other, on the contrary, representing all evil and destruction.

This prolonged battle, in the most recent chapter of the manga, has not only moved fans by showing All Might’s memories while he is apparently defeated by his opponent, but also It has marked the end of an era and the beginning of a completely new one..

Chapter #403 is titled “The end of an era and… the beginning”and, as can be seen, this refers to the fact that All Might has apparently been defeatedand it will be Deku, Bakugo and the new heroes who represent the Symbol of Peace and are in charge of bringing peace to Japan now that the #1 hero cannot do so.

This is presented in the manga and offers fans multiple panels which, according to the fans themselves have expressed on social networks, are worthy of being called works of art and being in a museumnot only because of how good they look on a visual and artistic level, but because of the feelings they transmit and the story they seek to reflect.

And the most recent chapter of the manga, as previously mentioned, shows the end of an era and a new beginning, since, with the alleged defeat of hero #1, they will be Deku and Bakugo who will take command in the task of ending All For OneTomura Shigaraki, his faction of villains and their evil plans.

In addition to this, this chapter also reflects a total and absolute twist related to Deku and Bakugo and their story, since, it is well known that, despite the rivalry they had at the beginning, these two heroes They shared a great admiration for All Might. and a deep desire to one day be like him, and, now, having overcome their rivalry, They both have the opportunity to be the replacement for the #1 hero and save Japan from All For One and his plans of villainy.

So, after having longed all their lives to be able to be in All Might’s place one day, both Deku and Bakugo as well as their other friends and fellow heroes have the opportunity (and duty) to take responsibility for the Symbol of Peace now that the hero has allegedly been defeated by All For One, giving the manga a perfect design not only on an artistic and visual level, but also in terms of its history.

