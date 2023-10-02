The heroes of My Hero Academia are set to return in the highly anticipated season 7 of the anime and we can check out what they will look like!

An exciting new poster has been revealed, highlighting the character designs of the heroes that await us in this next installment. The hit anime series My Hero Academia is generating increasing anticipation as the seventh season approaches. After the exciting finale of the sixth season, fans can’t wait to see how the story unfolds and what challenges the brave heroes will face.

This poster features the heroes in their exciting new character designs, suggesting that the upcoming season promises even more action and excitement.

／#heroaca New character visuals are here!

＼ In “My Hero Academia”, which is actively producing the seventh season of the TV anime and the fourth movie version, new visuals of the members of Class 1A have been released!

We also plan to develop merchandise in the future. looking forward to! Official website character introduction page

▼https://t.co/zK4buHYQKR#heroaca_a pic.twitter.com/0sLvg49lxR — My Hero Academia/Heroaca Anime Official (@heroaca_anime) October 2, 2023

This is how the sixth season ended.

When we last saw our heroes, they had suffered significant losses in their fight against the villains. My Hero Academia season 6 left viewers in a situation full of uncertainty, with villains advancing in Japan and an imminent confrontation on the horizon. Additionally, a major American hero heads to Japan to provide help, adding an unexpected twist to the plot.

The anime series also announced that a fourth film is in the works and will explore the society of fallen heroes, a theme that intrigued fans at the end of the sixth season. This indicates that My Hero Academia still has a lot to offer in terms of character development and exciting battles.

Izuku, Katsuki y Shoto

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime and can currently be watched on Crunchyroll. Although there are 3 movies on Amazon Prime Video, whose stories are independent, but at least we can see the best characters in action. But this may vary depending on the country you are in.