The fighter Ilia Topuria has returned to El Hormiguero to talk with Pablo Motos about how his rise to the elite of Mixed Martial Arts is going. The UFC Matador has said that he will attempt his next assault on the championship belt in a fight on January 20. The guest has surprised by talking about his strict training and also his demanding work, which he has described as “living in hell.”

Ilia has assured that, during the fight, he is “enjoying” more than suffering, and has pointed out a key that he maintains at all times: “Faith in me.” “As long as I have breath in my mouth, I will continue forward,” he said, giving an example of his mentality.

The fighter has also confessed the moment he enjoys the most: “When I have a finish or when I turn off the lights and I know it’s over.” The presenter wanted to focus on the strangulations and surprised with a request: “Make me a killer.”

Said and done, the Matador has fulfilled Pablo’s wishes, who has acknowledged: “My head almost exploded.” His gesture says it all. Relive this moment in the video!