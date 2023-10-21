Many players are already enjoying Marvel’s Spider-Man 2; However, not everyone had the same luck. According to various reports, some physical copies of the game have an issue that allows users to correctly install the sequel from the disc.

This has prevented players from various regions from enjoying the title as they expected. According to various Reddit users, the installation starts normally when you insert the game disc into the console; However, it stops when it reaches 36% and does not advance no matter how long they wait.

Due to the situation, many players raised their voices to demand a solution from PlayStation, as they believe that their discs are defective. In a special post, the community shared their theories on the matter and possible solutions.

Players report defective copies of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Quite a few players have commented that their game installation is not progressing beyond 36%, no matter what they do. Users reported that they wiped their disk, tried to install it without Internet, turned on their console in safe mode, and even reset it; however, nothing worked.

According to the publication, there are fans from various countries in Europe and America, including Mexico, who have registered this problem with their physical copy. A Reddit user stated that he works at a video game store and that he has had to serve quite a few players because of this problem.

The user said that some discs have a scratch on the side of the label and that is proof that it is a defective disc. So he invited all those affected to ask for a change of game if they are in this case.

“If you look at the label side of the disc, orient it correctly, you’ll see some text at the top around the edge, on the top right it will say something like ‘playstation.com/legal.’ If it has a scratch through the word ‘PlayStation’, your disc is defective.

“We had several customers today who brought it back and after reviewing all the discs we found around 50 copies that we had to return,” said the person, who shared an image showing a disc with the aforementioned damaged one.

As of this writing, neither PlayStation nor Insomniac Games have commented on this bug with physical copies of the game. So it’s not clear what’s going on or what the solution is.

Several fans have had problems enjoying Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

