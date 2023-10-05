The My Adventures with Superman series has been a success, but everyone agrees on the same thing, the villains are very weak. These are the reasons!

The animated series My Adventures with Superman has surprised fans by choosing an unusual approach in pitting the Man of Steel against his archenemies. Although iconic characters like Lex Luthor and General Zod are usually their rivals par excellence, the production decided to take an unexpected turn by selecting lesser-known characters.

Josie Campbell, one of the series’ producers, revealed in a recent interview with CC that Warner Bros. was interested in breaking away from traditional expectations. Instead of focusing on the classic villains that fans have seen numerous times, the production decided to explore uncharted territory and introduce lesser-known Superman villains.

The second season could change that trend.

My adventures with Superman

Campbell highlighted how Warner Bros. executives encouraged the production to offer their own version of the villains. This decision was made to prevent the most famous and anticipated characters from absorbing all the attention and screen space. The idea was to give these villains a new perspective and a chance to shine in a different context.

In the first season of My Adventures with Superman, viewers saw how Clark Kent was in the early stages of discovering his powers and his identity as the great DC Comics hero. Consequently, the series opted to pit Superman against lesser-known villains, allowing for a more gradual approach to his development as a hero.

This led to the introduction of characters like Livewire and Deathstroke, who brought freshness to the narrative and surprised viewers. In addition, more recognized villains such as General Zod and Brainiac are expected to appear in the next season, although with a unique focus and context.

The decision by Warner Bros. and the My Adventures with Superman production team to take risks and present a fresh take on villains is a reminder that the entertainment industry is always looking to innovate and surprise its audience. DC Comics fans can look forward to an exciting second season full of unexpected twists and exciting challenges for the Man of Steel.

The series can be seen on HBO Max, although it depends on where you are. Since it has not reached all countries.