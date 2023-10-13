MV Agusta presents the Superveloce 98, a limited edition version of just 300 examples of its sports car in neoclassical dress. Refined color called “Rosso Verghera” and top equipment for 31,649 euros.

October 13, 2023

In the romantic setting of the villa that once belonged to Count Domenico Agustawas presented MV Superveloce 98.

Many will wonder about the meaning of this number, and a brief summary is necessary.

“In the early 1940s in Italy the war made everyone’s life very difficult, starting from daily activities. Moving around, for example, in the substantial absence of public transport, was difficult and expensive. For this reason Domenico Agusta, who in 1927, upon the death of his father Giovanni, he took over the family business, he thought about the motorcycle as a solution to make travel easier and at the same time guarantee a future for himself and the employees of the Officine Aeronautiche Giovanni Agusta”.

“In 1943 it saw the light the first MV Agusta engine: single-cylinder, 98 cc, has a two-speed gearbox. Light and compact, it immediately went into production but after a few weeks the occupation of the factory in September 1943 brought everything to a halt. The project had to wait until the immediate post-war period, when the end of hostilities allowed us to start again with the assembly of the complete motorbike, the MV 98, which made its debut cloaked in an elegant burgundy colour”.

The Second World War ended a few months ago, and

The choice of burgundy gives a notable elegance to a motorbike ready to challenge the ruined post-war roads.

80 years after the birth of the first engine, the acronym “98” returns to the fairing of an MV Agusta: it is the Superveloce 98 Limited Edition, only 300 produced numbered specimens and immediately recognizable thanks to the “Rosso Verghera” color.

Directly inspired by the original color, Rosso Verghera is a sophisticated product of the highest quality, handcrafted in multiple phases, the color is made up of a two-component matt base, combined with a glossy layer for a finish that enhances the metallic pigments.

A tribute to a story of success, courage and resourcefulness that would not have even begun without the design of the 98 engine, back in 1943.

MV Agusta Superveloce 98

The acronym “98 Edizione Limitata” is placed laterally on the tail and then in its upper part, characterizing these 300 examples built in the Schiranna factory, on the shores of Lake Varese. The historical reference to the displacement of the engine designed in 1943 and to the limited series production is also beautifully displayed on the steering plate, thanks to the technological laser engraving, and is underlined by the certificate of authenticity, delivered upon purchase of the motorbike.

Could not miss the dedicated kitcontained in an elegant box, inside which you can find the tail cover, a motorcycle cover specific, the certificate of authenticity and two valuable pieces: the Arrow three-way exhaustfor exclusive use on the track and racing electronic control unit dedicated.

MV Agusta Superveloce 98

The enginedoes not change, the three in line of 798 cc, compact and powerful (147 HP), equipped with a counter-rotating crankshaft, cams treated with DLC coating to reduce friction, titanium valves, remains an example of efficiency and performance (

He is light and the rest of the bike is light, 173 kg drywhich further decrease to 165 kg with the racing kit.

If you are interested in testing the Superveloce 800 you can find it here.

The entire equipment of the Superveloce 98 Limited Edition contributes to completing a picture of technical excellence: the spoked rims, the braking system with Brembo PR 16/19 radial pump and the M4.30 Stylema calipers, ABS Continental MK100.

5.5″ TFT color instrumentation, The Mobisat anti-theft satellite localization system is widely customizable and can be interfaced to a smartphone.