Artist Muzdalifah regrets the Indonesian government’s decision to ban TikTok Shop. Nassar’s ex-wife is one of the people who often sells on this Chinese platform.

Muzdalifah admitted that she was sad about the decision to ban TikTok Shop in Indonesia. He considered that the decision to close the TikTok Shop was unreasonable.

“Yes, it’s definitely sad, it doesn’t make sense, it’s just sad,” said Muzdalifah when met in the Tendean area, quoted on Sunday (8/10/2023).

He hopes that the Indonesian Government’s decision to ban TikTok Shop is the best option.

But he also hopes that the TikTok Shop will reopen with updated regulations.

“Hopefully this is for the best. Hopefully TikTok will open again. Hopefully the government will regulate TikTok’s good practices,” he continued.

While selling at the TikTok Shop, Muzdalifah admitted that he could get a turnover of up to IDR 1 billion.

But in terms of net income, Muzdalifah pocketed up to tens of millions of rupiah during live broadcasts, aka live TikTok.

“(Net income up to tens of millions) Yes. I live (once got) IDR 1 billion, there is a small profit in the turnover, the important thing is that it runs smoothly,” he stressed.

TikTok Shop is officially prohibited from selling

TikTok Shop officially closes in Indonesia on Wednesday 4 October 2023 at 17.00 WIB. This information is confirmed to be directly from TikTok Indonesia.

“We will no longer facilitate e-commerce transactions within TikTok Shop Indonesia, effective October 4, 17.00 WIB,” quoted from the official TikTok website, Tuesday (3/10/2023).

The company admitted that the decision to close the TikTok Shop was made as a form of compliance with the regulations implemented by the Indonesian government.

“Our main priority is to respect and comply with the regulations and laws that apply in Indonesia,” he added.

TikTok further confirmed that it would continue to coordinate with the Indonesian government regarding the company’s plans for the future.

“We will continue to coordinate with the Indonesian government regarding our future steps and plans,” he said.