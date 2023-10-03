For those who enjoy movies about serial killers, intrigue and thrillers, the movie theater has the film in its current programming. Muti: Deadly Ritualsstarring Cole Hauser and Morgan Freeman.

Muti: Deadly Rituals. ESPECIAL/DARK SIDE DISTRIBUTION.

The plot is a desperate race against time, Detective Boyd embarks on the search for a serial killer who kills according to a brutal black magic ritual called ‘Muti’.

Muti: Deadly Rituals. ESPECIAL/DARK SIDE DISTRIBUTION.

The only person who can help Boyd is Professor Mackles, an anthropologist and specialist in African cultures, who hides a terrible secret.. Together they will try to stay one step ahead of the murderer.

The line between sanity and madness blurs as Boyd delves deeper into the killer’s world and understands the culture behind the ritual..

Muti: Deadly Rituals

(Muti: The ritual killer)

By George Gallo.

With Morgan Freeman, Cole Hauser, Vernon Davis, Peter Stormare, Brian Kurlander, Aurora Cossio, Giuseppe Zeno.

United States, 2023.

XM

Themes

Muti Cinema Premieres: Mortal Rituals Morgan Freeman Cole Hauser George Gallo THRILLER

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions