Diplomacy is carried out not only at the government and state levels, but also in dialogue between citizens of two countries to strengthen brotherhood. This was carried out by the Muslimin Hukama Council (MHM) to create harmonious relations with Timor Leste.

Secretary General of the Muslimin Hukama Council (MHM) Counselor Mohamed Abdelsalam met Timor Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta in Dili, on Saturday (7/10/2023). The two discussed ways to improve interfaith dialogue and promote the values ​​of human brotherhood.

President Ramos-Horta congratulated Counselor Abdelsalam on the opening of MHM’s regional branch office in Southeast Asia. This regional branch office is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

President Ramos Horta also appreciated Indonesia’s example in fostering interfaith dialogue and coexistence. “Timor-Leste is ready to participate in the initiatives and projects carried out by the MHM regional branch, all of which aim to enhance human brotherhood and coexistence in the Southeast Asian region,” he explained.

President Ramos-Horta also appreciated the initiative of the Leader of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis and the Grand Sheikh of Al-Azhar who is also the Chair of the MHM, Imam Akbar Ahmed Al Tayeb, for signing the Document on Human Fraternity. He also expressed his desire to visit the United Arab Emirates, which represents a beacon of tolerance and coexistence.

MHM Secretary General Counselor Abdelsalam also appreciated Timor-Leste’s steps under the leadership of President Ramos-Horta, who adopted the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity as a national charter. Timor Leste has also included the historical document as part of the national education curriculum.

“I appreciate all the efforts aimed at the practical implementation of the noble principles of humanity summarized in the document,” explained Counselor Abdelsalam.

The MHM Secretary General also expressed his thanks to President Ramos-Horta for championing efforts to advance interfaith dialogue and the values ​​of coexistence. “We praise the President’s humanitarian attitude, his continuous efforts for peace, and his commitment to fulfilling his role and responsibilities,” he stressed.

