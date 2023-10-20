It feels like forever ago, but in November 2019 Elon Musk introduced the world to the Tesla Cybertruck. Insane as it was – and still is – the large, spaceship-like Cybertruck remains a sought-after item. According to some sources, approximately 1.8 million pre-orders have been placed for the Tesla. Good news for these people: deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck will start soon.

During the meetings about what Tesla earned in the third quarter, Elon Musk talks about the deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck. On 30 november the first pickup for a customer rolls out of the Gigafactory in Austin. In other words: the pickup is really coming. Finally, probably, maybe, we think.

Musk also talked about the tough road the company has taken to get to this moment. According to the X boss, Tesla has ‘dug its own grave’ by building the Cybertruck. According to him, it will take years to get production going. “Special products that come along once in a while are just incredibly difficult to bring to market on a large scale and be profitable,” Musk said.

Prices of the Tesla Cybertruck

Despite the large number of interested parties, you can still place a pre-order. Transfer $100 to Tesla and wait patiently. Once your Cybertruck is ready, you can pay the rest of the price. In America you pay $39,900 for the cheapest Cybertruck. That is approximately 38,000 euros. The version with two engines and all-wheel drive costs $ 49,900 (47,000 euros) and the version with three engines costs $ 69,900 (66,000 euros).

Just the sprint speeds per version, because Tesla does not disclose information about power. The base version will launch to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds, while the twin-motor version will accelerate that sprint to 4.5 seconds. At the top of the range, Tesla says the triple-motor Cybertruck will be able to hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds, which is insane considering the size of this thing.

And the range of the thing?

The company hopes that the basic version will reach at least 400 kilometers on a single charge. The version with two engines should have a range of 480 kilometers and the top version should have a range of more than 800 kilometers. Please note, because Tesla’s previous estimates of the range were often somewhat higher than for the final product.