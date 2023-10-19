Musk-EU go to war: towards the removal of X from the European internet

The war in Ukraine, the war between Israel and Gaza. And then the social media war. Elon Musk he is ready to declare it, but in this case without invading anything, but at most disappearing. The tycoon is in fact thinking of removing X, born as Twitter, from the European digital ecosystem. That’s right. This would be a response to the new regulation on internet platforms approved by the European Union.

According to various rumors, Musk has discussed removing X’s availability across the region or blocking access to European Union users. The trigger for the billionaire’s anger is what happened in August, when the European Union adopted the Digital Services Act (DSA), which establishes rules to prevent the spread of harmful content, ban or limit certain user targeting practices and sharing some internal data with regulators and associated researchers, among other things.

With a wave of disinformation about the war between Israel and Hamas that quickly went viral on X, Musk’s platform is likely is already violating the DSA. European Commissioner Thierry Breton said last week that the Commission is officially “investigating X’s compliance” with the new law and formally requested the platform for detailed information on its actions to mitigate and remove harmful or toxic information.

Senior EU officials they have denounced Musk in recent days for posting anti-Semitic content. “We are seeing a dramatic increase in anti-Semitic content on online platforms, and X, formerly Twitter, seems particularly unable to address this challenge,” said European Values ​​Commissioner Věra Jourová. “In the case of

The liquidity problems for X which is ready for America First. And only

X, which also has liquidity problems, could incur a fine if a violation of the DSA is declared. Commission can impose “periodic penalties” or fines of up to 6% of a company’s global turnover. Musk fired most of X’s trust and safety team, which once consisted of hundreds of people tasked with moderating and overseeing disputes on the platform.

It’s not the first time Musk has floated the idea of ​​drastically limiting the app’s reach. Almost immediately after acquiring the company, he suggested limiting Twitter’s operations to just United States as a cost-cutting measure. Twitter’s shrinking international presence was repeated earlier this year, when Musk decided to close nearly all of the company’s roughly two dozen global offices, including most in Europe and India, as well as those in Australia, Africa and South Korea. At the time, Musk had suggested that the platform should only operate in the countries where it was most popular, namely the US, UK and Japan.

Making the possible retreat easier is the fact that although there are essentially no X employees left in Europe, after the offices in Paris, Madrid and Berlin are closed. Dublin, however, remains open. London, which is part of the UK and no longer part of Europe, has also proposed separate obligations for large platforms. While Donald Trump dreams of returning to the White House, it seems that the times ofAmerica First (and only?) could also return to social media. With Musk ready to celebrate the wedding.

