The British musician Paul McCartney announced yesterday the release in November of “Now and Then”, the “last song” of The Beatles, in which old recordings of John Lennon have been used.

The new song, which both Lennon and George Harrison worked on in the 1970s and which McCartney and Ringo Starr completed last year, will be released on November 2.

“There it was, John’s voice, clear and crystalline. It’s quite exciting. “We all played on it, it’s a genuine Beatles recording,” McCartney said in a statement.

The musician has detailed in an interview with the BBC that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been used to “extract” Lennon’s interpretation from the original demowhose sound was so poor that the remaining members of the band had given up using it for decades.

The song will also be included in the new reissue of the “Red Album” and “Blue Album”, the compilations of the quartet’s best songs originally released in 1973.

“That in 2023 we’re still working on Beatles music and about to release a new song that the public hasn’t heard, I think is pretty exciting,” McCartney said.

Ringo Starr, the other survivor of the group, stated that “it was the closest we will ever get to having him (John) back in the room, so it was very exciting for all of us. It was like John was there,” he explained.

“Now and Then” was written by Lennon after The Beatles broke up in 1970 and its initial recordings have circulated unofficially for years. After the musician’s death, murdered in New York in December 1980, his widow, Yoko Ono, gave the song to McCartney on a tape titled “For Paul” that also contained early versions of “Free As A Bird” and “Real.” Sees it”.

The remaining members of the band used these last two demos to publish two singles, in 1995 and 1996, within the album “Anthology”.

It should be noted that on November 1, a 12-minute documentary of the work involved in finishing “Now And Then” will be released on YouTube, on The Beatles’ official channel.

And on November 10, the new versions of the Azul and Rojo albums, originally released in 1973, will go on sale in various modalities.

The album The Beatles 1962-1966 exclusively contained songs composed by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, but now it includes covers they made in those years (“Twist And Shout”, “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me” and “Roll Over Beethoven”) and songs by George Harrison (“If I Needed Someone” and “Taxman”), as well as other songs by the leading duo Lennon and McCartney.

