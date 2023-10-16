The release of Bad Bunny’s new album, “Nobody Knows What’s Going to Happen Tomorrow,” has become a topic of conversation due to the honesty that characterizes him and is reflected in his songs.

It was striking that in the song “Trueno y relámpago” he mentioned one of his great friends in the music industry, J Balvin.in which he expresses that he, unlike the Colombian singer, continues to get along with his lifelong friends and has not changed them for famous personalities.

Although Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, the birth name of the Puerto Rican singer, He hinted that J Balvin has lost his humility, because now he only rubs shoulders with influential people, the Colombian does not take the verse where he mentions his name personally. This was expressed during a live broadcast that he did this weekend, a few hours before the release of the Puerto Rican’s fifth album, highly anticipated by all his fans.

Of course, J Balvin is not the only personality that Bad Bunny mentions throughout the 22 songs that make up the album. However, what he expressed about the reggaeton player drew attention, especially because it is known that the two have had a good relationship for years, which was called into question when the singer sings in “Trueno y relámpago” the phrase: “You “They have seen me with the same people while all of you are friends from all over the world like Balvin.” Thus, the Colombian, 38, turned to his social networks to address the issue of the new song by Bad Bunny, 29, ensuring that, Although he does not know the reason why the musician said this about him, he assured that every time he has treated Benito, he has behaved well and has shown what a good person he is.. He also reiterated the admiration he feels for the “Bad Rabbit” and his music. “I think he is an excellent artist, the person I know is a great person, we supported each other, we made history and we also created a new history within music. I don’t understand what was going through his head, but hey, the guy I know is a good person.”, he assured.

