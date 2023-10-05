La Perla Tapatia and its surrounding area are distinguished by their ability to host shows and events from different fields, achieving spectacular international resonance at all times.

Properties ranging from theaters to stadiums, several of them inaugurated in the most recent decade or even dating back to the last century, host plays, musicals, cultural events or global sports competitions. It couldn’t be any other way, given that the Guadalajara venues are known nationwide and represent an attraction for those tourists who want to get to know the most colorful side of Guadalajara.

The list of stages that the city offers is long, although there are some whose fame makes them appetizing, both for artistic talent and for the spectators who attend the events.

Among the best-known entertainment venues to enjoy events are the Degollado Theater, the Diana Theater, the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena (better known as the VFG Arena) and the Telmex Auditorium. Together, they accumulate thousands of hours of entertainment and historical events in our city.

Adrenalina a tope

It should be noted that the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area has sports venues that have positioned themselves as front-line recipients of massive events for Jalisco, where global level matches have also been played (such as those of the Soccer World Cup in 1970 and 1986), which concerts with massive artists.

In this area, three properties stand out: the legendary Jalisco Stadium (in Guadalajara), the Tres de Marzo Stadium and the Akron stadium (both in Zapopan).

Previously, there were other properties that hosted events such as concerts, but due to the passage of time, they had to be rehabilitated or modify their reception; in some cases, some no longer exist.

A little history

The Guadalajara venues have had multiple transformations over the years, including those that have been added in recent times.

The oldest of them is the Teatro Degollado: which began construction in 1856 and was inaugurated a decade later, initially named Teatro Alarcón, it was renamed Teatro Degollado in honor of the liberal governor Santos Degollado, who died a decade earlier. Since then, it has had several opening galas, the last of which was in 2005.

Now it hosts works and shows of music, opera, theater, dance and various disciplines, in addition to being the headquarters of the Jalisco Philharmonic Orchestra.

In 1991, the Teatro Galerías was inaugurated, a venue that, according to its figures, has hosted 60 percent of the shows that come to Guadalajara, including concert events, theater, comedies, children’s events, musicals, ballet and more.

On the other hand, the Diana Theater was born following the closure of the Diana Cinema, which occurred in 1995; The University of Guadalajara recovered it in 2001 and 4 years later, in February 2005, it began hosting shows such as the UdeG Folkloric Ballet, Belgrade National Ballet, and Nederlands Dans Theater.

Since then it has added artists such as Luciano Pavarotti, Noel Gallagher, Facundo Cabral, Raphael, Andrés Calamaro, Lila Downs and Natalia Lafourcade to its billboard, to mention a few exponents, all without mentioning its immense offer of theatrical art.

On January 24, 1960, the largest venue of our Entity was inaugurated: the Jalisco Stadium, which, although it is a sports facility, has also received music shows such as Earth, Wind and Fire, Rod Stewart, the Guns N ‘Roses and the Mexican artists Intocable, Juan Gabriel, Vicente and Alejandro Fernández.

Smaller, but with spectacular concerts inside, we can count the Tres de Marzo Stadium, which in addition to having hosted hundreds of soccer games, hosted events by artists such as Luis Miguel, Shakira, Lady Gaga (in the photo), Maná , Chayanne, Alejandro Fernández, Soda Stereo, Britney Spears and Metallica, to name a few.

Vernacular music has a great exponent in Alejando Fernández. THE REPORTER

Where are the venues located?

Degollado Theater (photo): Calle Belén s/n, Colonia Centro, Guadalajara (in the photo).

Diana Theater: Avenida 16 de Septiembre 710, Colonia Centro, Guadalajara.

Theater Galleries: Lapizlázuli Avenue 3445, Victoria neighborhood, Zapopan.

Arena VFG: Kilometer 20 Highway to Guadalajara – Chapala s/n, Fraccionamiento Los Silos neighborhood, Tlajomulco de Zúñiga.

Telmex Auditorium: Avenida Obreros de Cananea 747, Industrial Belenes neighborhood, Zapopan.

Jalisco Stadium: Calle Siete Colinas 1772, Independencia neighborhood, Guadalajara.

Third of March Stadium: Patria Avenue 1201, UAG neighborhood, Zapopan.

Akron Stadium: JVC 2800 Circuit, El Bajío neighborhood, Zapopan.

THE REPORTER

Background curtain

Those who joined

To the cultural and sports venues such as the Degollado Theater, Diana Theater or the Jalisco Stadium, buildings built in the new century were added to complement the events that were already taking place and add modernity in some of those cases.

In 2006, the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena arrived, better known as VFG Arena, located in the municipality of Tlajomulco de Zúñiga; Its stands resemble a horseshoe or a gigantic letter “U” that allows it to expand its capacity to receive spectators.

Concerts of the caliber of Caifanes, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Rammstein, Megadeth, Lenny Kravitz, Placebo, Los Babasónico, Ricky Martin, Carlos Santana, Muse and Peter Gabriel, among many others, have been performed inside.

It has also hosted events such as Cirque du Soleil or Tecate Coordenada, both of which have been held in previous years at this venue.

A year later, the Telmex Auditorium (whose opening name was Auditorio Metropolitano) opened, a venue located in Zapopan. Plácido Domingo entertained the opening ceremony and after him came concerts by countless Mexican and international artists representing various musical genres.

The Akron Stadium, another building intended to host sporting events, but also shows, was inaugurated in 2010 and since then, it began to host large concerts and musical events.

Among the most notable are those of Elton John, Paul McCartney, Aerosmith, Bruno Mars, Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5, Guns N’Roses, as well as Vicente Fernández, Alejandro Fernández and Maná, to mention those who have given concerts at the property of the former corn village and practically everyone has packed it.

As if that were not enough, the venue where the Chivas del Guadalajara play their matches also hosted a boxing fight, that of Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who defeated John Ryder last May before more than 50 thousand fans, which demonstrated The qualities offered by the Zapopan property receive events of another type.

Elton John offered a luxury presentation. EFE

Venue capacity

Throat cut theatre: The venue, the oldest, has the capacity to receive 867 spectators at any event.

Diana Theater: Inaugurated in 2005, it can accommodate up to 2,345 spectators.

Theater Galleries: After its inauguration in 1991, this venue receives up to 1,805 spectators for each event.

Arena VFG: The Tlajomulco arena has a capacity of 15 thousand spectators, but it can be expanded to 40 thousand as long as the corresponding adaptations are made.

Telmex Auditorium: Since its inauguration in 2007, the venue that is part of the University of Guadalajara complex can receive 11,500 spectators.

Jalisco Stadium: the largest property in the state. It has a capacity of 55,110 spectators, although in the past it received more than 65,000 fans, mainly for soccer games.

Third of March Stadium: The Zapopan building has the capacity to accommodate 18,779 spectators.

Akron Stadium: one of the most recent sports stadiums, its maximum capacity is 49,850 spectators (in the photo, Aerosmith at their show at the stadium).

THE REPORTER

