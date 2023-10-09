The first PlayStation was a milestone in the video game industry. Sony succeeded in providing ideal hardware for developing in 2D and 3D in addition to offering a multimedia experience allowing the playback of music CDs, something that was at its peak during the 90s. The passage of time has changed the ways of music consumption, but there are still traditional enthusiasts and they are the ones who are giving new life to the Japanese console.

The PS1 has become the favorite CD player for music enthusiasts

According to an article in What Hi-Fi? (via Time Extension), the scene of music enthusiasts who prefer the CD format has made it a trend to purchase and modify units of the first PlayStation. According to fans, the Sony console is an excellent option for playing music CDs in terms of audio quality, but also price and accessibility since currently the rise of the digital format and streaming platforms have led to the almost disappearance of Compact disc players, both personal and home, and those on the market are very expensive, especially if they are from recognized brands.

The PS1 lives in full 2023 as an audio player

Fans prefer the first PS1 models for their audio features

Now, it is noted that the enthusiast scene likes the first PlayStation models, specifically the SCPH-1001 and SCPH-1002 because they have independent RCA inputs that allow them to connect them directly to their sound equipment in a traditional way. . It should be noted that the models subsequent to those mentioned dispensed with these inputs, leaving only one port for it.

On the other hand, there are fans who claim that the first PlayStation models had a better DAC converter, that is, digital to analog audio, which would have suffered a degradation in subsequent years with Sony wanting to privilege the visual over the acoustic, although that is what is said in the scene and has been a cause of debate.

PlayStation model SCPH-1001 with its RCA inputs

Taking advantage of this hype for the PS1 as an audio player in an era in which the CD is in the underground, fans are making modifications to the consoles so that they look like a multimedia piece worthy of the 90s, hence the colors are changed , pieces are added to modify the design or some even opt for transparent covers and internal lights.

Finally, it is important to note that both the PS1, PS2 and PS3 have the possibility of reading audio CDs, so it would not be surprising if these consoles become a highly desired product by music enthusiasts in compact disc.

