Next Sunday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m., at the Diana Theater, musicians and singers Alex Ubago and José María will present their “Dos Orillas Tour” to offer an evening full of romanticism that will melt the hearts of the Guadalajaras.

Both interpreters spoke with THE REPORTER about the surprises they will offer in this show where they will be developing their respective repertoires, but where they will also take the stage together.

“We are very excited and looking forward to starting this shared tour. It gives us the opportunity to offer something different to the public who is encouraged to come see us. It will be a concert in which people will be clear that it will not be a José María show and then one by Alex Ubago, but rather it is a shared show where we unite the most significant songs of both and perform them together with a spectacular band, with a beautiful staging. It will be an evening full of surprises, we are sure that you will enjoy it very much,” says Alex, who confesses that this proposal arises from the connection that they have generated since they have known each other for two years.

“From the first moment we met – which was practically by chance in the backstage of the National Auditorium at a concert to which they were invited – we connected from minute one both on a personal and musical level and after a while talking from a distance, we became We came up with this idea of ​​doing a musical project together that will be released first on October 4 in Monterrey, then on the 6th in Mexico City and on the 8th in Guadalajara.”

For his part, José María says that it has been quite an adventure to generate this project with Alex, detailing each aspect of the show: “It was easy to agree, I was very excited about the idea (of touring together), I saw it very distant, but there is no date that is not met or deadline that is not expired and the truth is that it has been a very enjoyable trip for me in all aspects, such as being able to live together personally and professionally with Alex, because when we had the opportunity to land both of us in Mexico City to do rehearsals, we already put a face and voice to everything, like the songs covered for this tour and I am sure that people will enjoy it a lot.”

Alex reiterates that the show will start with the two together on stage and then there will be songs that they will sing separately: “There will be moments with a lot of energy where the band will be playing at full capacity, which is spectacular and the staging is visually very powerful; There will also be more intimate moments where we will suddenly be alone or together, especially 95% of the show are songs from our repertoire, but there are also surprises at the song level that I am not going to reveal, but that will be something new and different, at least for me”.

Both musicians hope that this union will also lead them to compose together: “We have talked about it a lot, I think there will be time now that we arrive in Monterrey, especially in the downtime of rehearsals to talk about the topic, I would love to.” , says José María. “At the moment I am very focused on the tour just like Alex, so that everything turns out perfect or as close to that word as it is so complex, but I think so, I would love to be able to do something in the studio. For me as a composer to write alongside someone like Alex, who is an established singer-songwriter, it would be great, the desire is there and so are the plans,” says José María.

For his part, Alex is more than willing: “I think it is inevitable and that it is a matter of time before we write and record something together.”

In addition, both artists confessed the great respect and admiration they have for each other, each with a great sensitivity to developing music and that this permeates their careers, it will undoubtedly be enriching for both. Also, they say that the type of music they both make is without labels, they like to make songs, “we have the two songs that tend towards ballads or author songs, with others that are more pop rock; Even some with more Latin beats, we have also dared to merge,” Alex emphasizes, so there are no limits when it comes to singing about love.

Schedules, venue and prices

“Dos Orillas Tour” with Alex Ubago and José María. Sunday, October 8, at 7:00 p.m., at the Diana Theater. Tickets from 600 to 1,900 pesos. For sale at Ticketmaster and the property’s box office.

