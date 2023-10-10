This Tuesday, October 10, the Museum of Arts of the University of Guadalajara, better known as the MUSA, celebrates its 29th anniversary.ary with interesting and fun activities framed under the name Museum Night.

On this occasion, the MUSA will have extended hours, in which it will close its doors until 10:00 p.m., so the last entry of the day will be at 9:30 p.m.. Likewise, guided tours will be held for visitors, who will be able to admire the current exhibitions as well as the museum facilities. The tour times are at 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Another activity is the Finds in the Museum rally, which will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.. In this, participants must request at the MUSA reception the list of elements that they must look for and photograph in the works exhibited in the rooms of the venue. Once the list has been completed, you must go to the reception so that the MUSA team can verify that the findings are correct.

The first three people to guess correctly will be the winners and will receive a MUSA kit as a prize.

Remember that entry to the Museum of Arts is free.

A little history

The MUSA was born out of the interest of highlighting the importance of having two magnificent works by the master José Clemente Orozco as part of the cultural heritage of the State and to give the Jalisco community a space for cultural projection. The then Rector of the University – Raúl Padilla López – promoted dedicating the ground floor of the General Rectorate Building to the Museum of Arts.

In 1994 it was converted into a museum with 950m² and a program of national and international contemporary art exhibitions.. Since its inception, several national and international artists have exhibited his work. In addition to this, the museum has integrated its own art collection over time.

It was until February 28, 2013 when the General University Council of the University of Guadalajara created the opinion that modifies the use of the property known as the “General Rectory Building”, to dedicate it to cultural purposes.. With this, the name change is official to become the “Museum of the Arts of the University of Guadalajara”. The MUSA comprises just over 1,435m2, has 14 temporary exhibition rooms, a multipurpose room and a patio. In addition, from the Enrique Díaz de León Paraninfo.

