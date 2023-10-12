“Bruton’s tyrosine kinase inhibitors are small molecules taken by mouth and which are able to modulate the so-called Btk signal, associated with B cells and part of the complex immunological scenario that causes the damage of multiple sclerosis. They are a class of drugs which, based on the data we have available today, appear to act both on the peripheral inflammatory component of the disease, the ‘classic’ one that we have known for some time and which causes relapses and new active lesions on magnetic resonance imaging, and on the of immune cells within the central nervous system, including microglia, which are believed to be constantly activated from the first day of the disease and which may be the cause of that slow and insidious progressive damage to the central nervous system”. Thus Massimo Filippi , director of the Neurology unit, of the Neurophysiology service and of the Neurorehabilitation unit of the Irccs San Raffaele in Rome, on the sidelines of the first of the three days of the 9th Ecreims-Acrims Congress, organized by the European Committee for the treatment and research on multiple sclerosis (Ectrims) with the collaboration of the American committee of the same name (Actrims) and the support of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aisla).

“This damage, once a certain threshold is exceeded, translates into progression of the disease. This progression currently marks a sort of point of no return in the history of the disease – explains Filippi – so the attempt is to prevent progression from taking place. These molecules appear to be very promising in this sense, precisely because they act both at the peripheral and central nervous system levels, modulating and reducing unfavorable immune responses”.

At the congress, Merck presented the encouraging new data relating to evobrutinib. This Btk (Bruton’s tyrosine kinase) inhibitor, capable of penetrating the central nervous system, has shown prolonged clinical benefit for up to five years in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. “The data that we have available for now – concluded Filippi – indicate an ability of this class of molecules to reduce the so-called chronic-active lesions which are believed to be the biological basis of this smouldering inflammation, but also atrophy, i.e. the definitive damage to brain tissue.”