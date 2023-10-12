“For some years we have been learning that neurofilaments are probably among the biomarkers representing both inflammatory disease activity and neurodegeneration. Having a molecule” like cladribine “capable of reducing the levels of these biomarkers represents a very strong signal “. This was said by Roberto Bergamaschi, head of the research center on multiple sclerosis of the department of general neurology of Irccs Fondazione Mondino di Pavia, on the sidelines of the IX Ectrims-Acrims Congress, organized by the European Committee for the treatment and research on multiple sclerosis (Ectrims ) with the collaboration of the American committee of the same name (Actrims) and the support of the Italian Multiple Sclerosis Association (Aisla). The three-day event, which ends on October 13, takes place at MiCo in Milan and involves the participation of over 9,000 researchers, doctors and multiple sclerosis specialists.

On this occasion, the pharmaceutical company Merck presented the new encouraging data relating to cladribine tablets (Magnify-Ms study), which highlight a prolonged reduction in serum levels of light chain neurofilaments (NfLs) in patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis. “We are thinking – continues Bergamaschi – in terms of proxies, but we are quite convinced that these biomarkers are a good expression of both inflammation and neurodegeneration. Cladribine, by acting on their levels, makes us understand that it is also able to effectively prevent the inflammatory component of the disease, but presumably also early neurodegeneration.”

The data presented at the congress show a tendency to use cladribine tablets earlier and earlier. “Early treatment – underlines Bergamaschi – is a guarantee for preventing an unfavorable evolution of the disease. In specific terms and direct experience, we can certainly say that cladribine presents itself as an ideal treatment for early intervention from a therapeutic point of view. Unfortunately, we have some formal limitations – he observes – which prevent us from freely using this therapy in naïve patients and, in any case, in a very early phase. I hope that these limitations can be overcome – he concludes – to be able to use this drug, like others, in the most appropriate way”.