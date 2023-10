“Merck’s commitment to the field of multiple sclerosis began 25 years ago and is still strong today.” This was said by Jan Kirsten, CEO of the Healthcare division of Merck Italia, on the sidelines of the first of the three days of the 9th ECTRIMS-ACTRIMS Congress taking place at the MiCo in Milan. On this occasion Merck presented the new encouraging data relating to evobrutinib and cladribine.