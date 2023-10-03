Last year we received reports of discomfort and it still seems that things are not going well at all for the developer Team17. Today we were able to see a report regarding the announcement of the introduction and subsequent withdrawal of the company in the NFT business.

Team17 has confirmed a company restructuring that will likely result in multiple layoffs. Additionally, they have announced an ‘amicable’ separation with CEO Michael Pattison. This comes following recent reports of significant layoffs at Epic Games. According to Eurogamer and VG247, Team17 has started a ‘consultation period’ at Team17 during which significant layoffs are likely to occur. They confirmed Michael Pattison’s departure in a statement to VG247.

Michael Pattison He joined Team17 in October 2021 after previously working at companies such as PlayStation and Capcom. Team17 had since come under fire for its NFT ‘MetaWorms’ project. Then a devastating report emerged about the company’s work environment and business practices.

“In response to reports regarding Michael Pattison’s departure from Team17, we can confirm that we have agreed to amicably part ways with Michael,” the statement read. “We can also confirm that Unfortunately we have entered a consultation period today at Team17 Digital, with Astragon and Storytoys unaffected by the restructuring plans.”

As for the layoffs themselves, it is believed that this could mainly affect the internal QA (Quality Assurance) team, with up to 50 positions at risk. Staff were apparently informed of the upcoming restructuring in an emergency meeting, and the consultation period will run from now until November at Team17.

We will be attentive in case more news is offered in this regard. Meanwhile, what do you think?

