The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED wireless headphones are back on sale and have an irresistible price.

Among the many gaming headphones that Logitech has in its catalog are the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED. These headphones offer immersive sound, are lightweight and have a long-lasting battery. Well, now you can get them for only 59.90 euros on Amazon and PcComponentes. If we take into account that they usually have a recommended price of 87.99 euros, we are talking about a savings of 28.09 euros compared to its original price.

If you are looking for quality wireless headphones for less than 60 euros, then You can’t miss this offer which, being for a limited time, can end at any time. In addition, the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED They are a safe bet, you just have to take a look at the reviews from buyers. In fact, they have a score of 4.4 stars out of 5 and more than 8,800 reviews.

Get the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED headphones for 59.90 euros on Amazon

The Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED are headphones designed for the most demanding players. The 40 millimeter drivers offer balanced audio and are compatible with Domby Atmos and Windows Sonic. Besides, the microphone has noise cancellation so that your friends hear you clearly and clearly. At the compatibility level, they work on PC, PS4 and PS5, among other devices such as tablets and mobile phones.

These headphones stand out for their ergonomic and lightweight design, as they only weigh 165 grams. They have breathable pads that are very comfortable and an adjustable headband. They also have built-in controls on the back of the left earcup so you can adjust the volume and turn the microphone on or off. Another aspect to highlight about the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED is its autonomy. Thanks to its LIGHTSPEED wireless technology, The battery can last up to 18 hours on a single charge. In addition, they easily connect to your devices via Bluetooth or using a USB adapter that is included.

As you can see, the Logitech G435 LIGHTSPEED are very complete wireless headphones, and now that they are available for less than 60 euros they have no competition. Now, although it is not the historical minimum price, it is still a very tempting offerand more so as they are very versatile multi-platform helmets that They have low latency Bluetooth. The latter is very important when playing and is something that never hurts, especially if you play online.

