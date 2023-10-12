PRIVATE VOCATIONAL – PP Muhammadiyah invites Indonesian Muslims to perform unseen prayers for Palestine.

This follows the escalation of the conflict between Palestine and Israel.

PP Muhmmadiyah General Secretary Abdul Mu’ti invited the Indonesian people to pray that the war between Palestine and Israel would end soon.

“Call on Muslims to offer prayers and magical prayers for Muslims who are victims of war and ask Allah SWT so that the war will end soon and the world community will live in peace and prosperity,” he said, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

On the same occasion, Abdul Mu’ti asked all parties in the country not to be provoked by the war taking place between Israel and Palestine.

Society must also be rational and wise in responding to military aggression.

“And not be provoked by various provocative, hoax and misleading information conveyed by certain parties who are taking advantage of the Israeli-Palestinian war for certain political interests which have the potential to cause problems within the country,” he stressed.

Likewise with the MUI, it also invites Muslims to hold unseen prayers for Palestinian Muslims who are victims. “MUI calls on Muslims throughout the world to perform unseen prayers for Palestinian martyrs in mosques throughout Indonesia, including after Friday prayers ,” he said. ***

