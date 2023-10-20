Suara.com – The prospective vice presidential candidate from the Change Coalition, Muhaimin Iskandar or Cak Imin, feels confident that his duet with Anies Baswedan will win the 2024 presidential election.

Cak Imin feels confident because he claims he can get a lot of votes in various regions such as East Java (Jatim), Central Java (Central Java) and Lampung.

Meanwhile his partner, Anies, was able to get a lot of votes from DKI Jakarta, West Java and Banten.

“Actually, the contest for votes is in Java. The population is large. Mas Anies is strong in DKI, West Java and Banten. I am strong in East Java, Central Java, Kalimantan, Lampung. Done, win,” said Cak Imin in his interview on the Kick Andy program, quoted by Suara .com, Friday (20/10/2023).

In the same session, Anies admitted that he was trying to extract votes from areas that were electorally profitable. However, his party did not rule out the possibility of visiting areas with small populations.

Anies believes that the aspirations of residents living in small areas are no less important and must be heard.

“As a strategy, we will pay attention to regions that have an electoral effect on winning. But we will visit all regions because we want equality and equality,” said Anies.

As is known, Anies and Cak Imin have officially registered as presidential and vice presidential candidates with the Indonesian KPU, Thursday (19/10/2023).

Both registrations were accompanied by thousands of sympathizers in front of the KPU office. Also present accompanied Anies and Cak Imin to the registration room for presidential and vice presidential candidates led by supporting parties who are members of the Change Coalition, namely PKS, NasDem and PKB.

On the other hand, the KPU stated that the files submitted by Anies and Cak Imin during registration were complete. Furthermore, the Anies-Cak Imin couple will undergo a medical examination at the RSPAD on Saturday (21/10/2023).