Believe it or not, a crossover version of a sports car is actually quite justifiable. Decades ago, manufacturers regularly converted their sportier models into real rally cars, just look at Porsche in the 1980s. The Germans like to highlight that history with the 911 Dakar, a souped-up version of the contemporary sports car… But what Porsche can do, Nissan can apparently do too.

Move over, Juke

So meet the Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute, a one-off that celebrates Nissan’s victory in the 1971 East African Safari Rally. The manufacturer then participated with a modified 240Z, so that makes the new Nissan Z the ideal basis for a tribute. The sports car has a similar red rally livery, complete with retro stickers, spotlights and mud flaps. However, it does not stop at cosmetic adjustments, because together with Tommy Pike Customs, Nissan raised the Z by five centimeters, reinforced the chassis with NISMO components and fitted 17-inch wheels with off-road tires.

Furthermore, the 3.0-liter V6 was tuned according to Nissan, although we are not allowed to know exactly what power it produces as a result. This is not a production model, but a one-off project to show off at the SEMA show that starts today in Las Vegas. This is also not the first time that Nissan has shown such a one-off to honor its victory in the East African Safari Rally. A year and a half ago we also saw a pumped-up Juke in almost the same rally livery. So feel free to see this Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute as a make-up for their previous, rather lukewarm attempt…