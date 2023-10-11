loading…

Much stronger, in fact the Israeli military’s courage discouraged the invasion of the Gaza Strip to eradicate Hamas. Photo/Illustration/Sindonews

TEL AVIV – Military Israel seems to be about to carry out a massive land invasion of Gaza Strip to overthrow Hamas just days after the group launched a surprise attack and killed more than 1,000 Israelis.

Hundreds of thousands of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops have been deployed near Gaza, along with heavy armored vehicles and other weaponry, as top Israeli officials signaled their intention to quickly advance into the densely populated coastal enclave.

However, even though Israel is one of the countries with the most powerful military forces in the world and is supported by the United States (US), war experts say that Israel will still face difficulties considering the complexity of fighting in an urban environment, where the enemy has a complete range of weapons in the field. defenders can hide, set deadly traps, and use surprising guerrilla warfare tactics.

“Urban combat is something no military wants to do,” Andrew Borene, a former senior US intelligence officer, told Insider.

“The risk of loss of innocent civilian lives is enormous. “The risk to friendly troops is also very large,” he added as quoted by the outlet, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

Israel officially declared war on Hamas on Sunday, a day after the brutal massacre, and began bombing what it said were militant targets in Gaza, a small strip of land home to about 2 million people.

The IDF also called up more than 300,000 reservists and said at the time that its goal was to strip Hamas of its military capabilities and ability to rule Gaza, which it has done for more than 15 years.

In one of the sharper statements, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday said his country was carrying out a “full assault” on Gaza, and told troops near the border that the densely populated coastal enclave “will never go back to the way it was. ”

In the end, it is still unclear when Israeli troops will actually attack, but what is clear is that preparations are underway.

A full-scale invasion of Gaza would be a difficult undertaking for the Israeli military and pose huge risks to civilians, who are still trapped in the territory and seeking safety after Israel announced a total blockade of the strip, cutting off food, water and electricity supplies.