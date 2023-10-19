Chain MTV canceled the European awards scheduled for next November 5 in Paristhe Europe Music Awards (EMA), “as a precaution” given the situation that is being experienced “at a global level”.

“We regret to inform you that given the situation that is being experienced worldwide, the decision has been made not to continue with the MTV EMAs 2023 “out of caution towards the thousands of employees, team members, artists, fans and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” they reported in a statement this Thursday.

In it, it is alleged that, “as an annual celebration of world music” and given recent “devastating events”, “It doesn’t seem like the time for a celebration of this type.”

“We hope to enjoy these awards again in November 2024,” concludes the press release sent to the media about these awards that were held in 2022 in the German city of Düsseldorf in the midst of Russia’s invasion of Ukrainian territory.

Although it is not quoted verbatim, since the intensification of the conflict between Israel and militias of Hamas, France lives in a state of heightened alert, especially after the murder last Friday in Arras of the high school teacher Dominique Bernard, victims of the stabbing of the Russian-Chechen Islamist Mohamed Mogouchkov.

The Minister of the Interior of France, Gérald Darmanin, hinted that the Hamas attack against Israel could have inspired this attack and confirmed that “there is a jihadist atmosphere” in a country where 272 people have died from Islamist terrorism since 2012.

France, especially the area around Paris, has also suffered numerous false terrorist threats in recent days, which for example led to the Louvre Museum and the Palace of Versailles being evacuated and temporarily closed, as was the busy Paris train station Gare de Lyon.

