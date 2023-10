MSI has partnered with SEGA and Creative Assembly to deliver a bundle with Total War: Pharaoh to buyers of new homes MPG GUNGNIR 300 series.

The partnership between the companies guarantees the opportunity to redeem a game code on the official MSI website. The offer is valid for one month from 11 October 2023 to 11 November 2023. More information on the promotion is available on the MSI website.

Previous article

PlayStation 5: here is the new model