The Prime Offer Party can also be the best time to equip ourselves with a new portable gaming. There are a good number of them that Amazon has reduced during these two days, especially the powerful and high-end ones and, so that you don’t get lost among all of them, we have selected the most interesting ones, either for their configuration or for the discount that has been applied.

HP Diet 16-s0004ns

Those who want a modern gaming device at a reasonable price have a good option in this one. HP Diet 16-s0004ns. This model, which usually costs 1,099.99 euros, now has a discount of almost 200 euros which leaves it at 899.99 euros.

As we say, it is designed for gaming, with a powerful configuration in a body with a 16-inch 144 Hz IPS screen and full keyboard, although it comes without an operating system. In return, it comes very well equipped, with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card with 6 GB of dedicated memory plus 16 GB of RAM and an SSD with 512 GB capacity.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

HP Diet 16-e0053ns

Another HP computer that will be of particular interest to those looking for something economical is this one. HP Diet 16-e0053nswhose price It is reduced by 200 eurosfrom 849 to 649 euros.

For this price we will be getting a laptop with a white chassis and a 16-inch 60 Hz Full HD IPS screen, which is in the mid-range, mounting an AMD Ryzen 5-5600H processor with a Radeon RX 5500M graphics card with 4 GB of dedicated memory, also from AMD, 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. It comes without an operating system, yes.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Dell G15 5520

This configuration of Dell G15 5520 For 1,299 euros it also has a very interesting discount since its price for non-Prime subscribers is 1,999 euros. This leaves us a saving of 700 euros.

This computer has a 12th generation Intel Core i7-12700H processor along with a powerful NDIVIA RTX 3070Ti graphics card with 8 GB of dedicated memory plus 16 GB of RAM and an SSD with 1 TB capacity. It comes with Windows 11 as standard and all of this is housed in a body with a 15-inch Full HD screen at 165 Hz refresh rate and a full keyboard.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Alienware m15 R6

Also from Dell, but in its gaming brand Alienwarewe found this m15 R6 for 1,099 euros instead of 2,199: we will save 1,100 euros in your purchase.

This computer offers us a 15-inch QHD screen at 165 Hz and comes with Windows 11 installed as standard. Under the “hood” it has a powerful 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, along with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 6 GB of dedicated memory plus 16 GB of RAM and an SSD with 512 GB.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

MSI Pulse 15 B13VFK-442XES

Another piece of equipment to play with, even more powerful (and expensive) that we can buy at a more interesting price in this campaign is the MSI Pulse 15 B13VFK-442XES. Now we have it for 1,449 euros instead of the previous 1,649, which leaves us a saving of 200 euros.

This computer has a 15-inch screen with QHD resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate, comes without an operating system and has an i7-13700H processor from Intel’s thirteenth generation, along with an NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics card, with 8 GB of dedicated memory , plus 32 GB of RAM and an SSD with 1 TB capacity.

MSI Pulse 15 B13VFK-442XES – Ordenador portátil gaming 15.6″ QHD (2560×1440), 165Hz (i7-13700H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, RTX 4060 8GB, Free DOS) Titanium Gray – Teclado QWERTY español

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model

Another beast that we can equip ourselves with to not lose a single battle is the Razer Blade 15 Advanced Modelwith a very, very powerful configuration and a price of 2,099 euros, reduced by 1,200 euros from the 3,299 it costs for non-Prime subscribers.

This laptop comes with a 15-inch screen with QJHD resolution at 240 Hz and with Windows 11 as standard, and has a 12th generation Intel Core i7-12800H processor along with an NVIDIA RTX3070Ti graphics card with 8 GB of graphics memory plus 12GB of RAM. 16 GB and a 1 TB SSD.

Razer Blade PC Portátil 15” QHD 240Hz Intel Core i7 12800H RTX3070Ti 16Gb RAM DDR5 4800 MHz – 1TB SSD PCIE 4.0 Teclado QWERTY español

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6

Those who prefer a more humble team have this Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15ACH6 for 699 euros with 200 euros discount about the 899 it usually costs.

This model with a 15-inch Full HD screen at 60 Hz and without Windows as standard, is located in the mid-range, with an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor accompanied by the versatile NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with 4 GB of dedicated memory plus 16 GB of RTAM and an SSD with 512 GB capacity.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Gen 6 – 15.6″ FullHD Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti-4GB, No OS) Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | HP, Dell, Alienware, MSI, Razer, Lenovo

In Xataka Selection | It’s a bargain for less than 900 euros with Amazon’s Prime Offer Party: this HP gaming laptop has Ryzen 7 and the RTX 4050

In Xataka | Best gaming laptops: which one to buy and 19 recommended computers from 629 to 3,000 euros