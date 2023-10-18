MediaMarkt Web Week can serve as a balm for all those who arrived late to the Prime Deal Party and couldn’t get their purchase at a discounted price. If you are looking for a laptop, we have made a selection of the six most interesting models on MediaMarkt.

ASUS TUF A15 FA507XI-LP024

A very powerful ASUS laptop that comes with a 15.6-inch IPS screen, with Full HD resolution and a rate of 144 Hz. For hardware, it has the chip AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 32 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. For the graph, use the GeForce RTX 4070.

It does not come with an operating system, but it integrates WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, ports for USB-A 3.2, USB-C 3.2, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1 and microphone or headphone output. Its price drops from 1,449 to 1,348 euros.

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA507XI-LP024 – 15.6″ Full HD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RTX 4070 8GB, No Operating System) Mecca Gray – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

MSI Thin GF63 12VE-021XES

This MSI model on offer has a 15.6-inch IPS screen, with Full HD resolution and a rate of 144 Hz. However, it does not have a Windows system installed. Inside, mount the chip Intel Core i7 12450H, 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD Gen4x4. For the graph, use the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 de 6GB GDDR6.

In terms of connectivity, we can find WiFi 6, USB-A 3.2 ports, USB-C 3.2 and HDMI 2.1 with 4K output3.5 mm jack for headphones or microphone and dual 4 W speakers. It has gone from costing 1,099 euros to 929 euros.

Portátil – MSI Thin GF63 12VE-021XES, 15.6″ Full-HD, Intel® Core™ i7-12650H, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, GeForce RTX™ 4050, Sin sistema operativo

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

The Lenovo brand also has several models for gaming, such as this laptop with an IPS screen with Full HD resolution and which reaches a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Inside, it has the chip Intel Core i5-12450H, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD. The graph that integrates is the RTX 4050.

It also does not have Windows installed, but it comes with WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-A and USB-C 3.2 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1 and microphone or headphone output. Its price is 889 euros.

Portátil gaming – Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8, 15.6″ FHD, Intel® Core™ i5-12450H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX™ 4050, Sin sistema operativo

Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-595B

A gaming laptop that has an IPS screen with Full HD resolution and that reaches a refresh rate of 144 Hz. Inside, we find a processor Intel Core i5-12500H twelfth generation, accompanied by 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, as well as a NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics with 4 GB of dedicated memory.

In terms of connectivity, it has an HDMI port, USB-C + Thunderbolt 4USB 3.2, microphone and headphone output, as well as WiFi 6. Its price is 699 euros.

Portátil gaming – Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58-595B, 15.6″ Full HD, Intel® Core™ i5-12500H, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, GeForce RTX™ 3050Ti, Sin sistema operativo

HP 15S-FQ5074NS

For those looking for a more economical model focused purely on productivity, this model comes with a 15.6-inch panel, Full HD resolution and LED backlighting. Integrate the chip Intel Core i5-1235U8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD, but without operating system.

In cramp and wireless connectivity, it has WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, SD card reader, USB-C port, USB-A and HDMI 1.4. Its price plummets from 619 to 449 euros.

Portátil – HP 15S-FQ5074NS, 15.6″ Full HD, Intel® Core™ i5-1235U, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Gráficos Iris® Xᵉ, Sin sistema operativo, Plata

MSI Modern 15 B12M-025XES

This MSI laptop that weighs 1.7 kg has a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution. It integrates two speakers with 4 W of total power and a front HD camera.

Inside, mount the processor Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. It comes with an integrated graphics card, but without an operating system. It has HDMI, USB 3.2 or microSD reader. Its price drops from 629 to 529 euros.

MSI Modern 15 B12M-025XES – Ultralight 15.6″ FHD Laptop (Alder Lake i5-1235U, 8 RAM, 512GB SSD, Iris Xe Graphics, No Operating System) Classic Black – Spanish QWERTY Keyboard

