So Aponte wants to make MSC even bigger

An 83-year-old Italian entrepreneur has developed an empire that, in terms of size, could compare with American giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook, even if its business sector is completely different. We are talking about Gianluigi Aponte, born in Sorrento in 1940, the founder of the MSC company, an empire in the transport of goods and people. MSC, with offices spread across Geneva, Luxembourg and Cyprus to avoid prying eyes, is a company with blurred boundaries, not listed on the stock exchange. However, the acquisition of Italo and the need to obtain government approval for the “golden power” legislation could lead to a change in the company’s situation. While consolidated revenue remains unknown, reliable sources from Canton of Zug report an explosion in profitability over the last two years. Affari&Finanza reports it.



Under Swiss tax rules, Aponte and his wife, each 50% owners, pay taxes only on distributed profits. Msc Holding is said to have distributed between 3.4 and 3.5 billion in profits in each of the last five quarters, which equates to approximately 15 billion in net profits per year. This remarkable achievement is largely due to the increase in container ship rental prices, which has multiplied sixfold since the pandemic. Even though prices have reduced slightly, they still remain around 4.5 times compared to the pre-pandemic period, maintaining a considerable profitability margin.

Commander Aponte, as he is respectfully called by his 180,000 employees, is carrying out an unprecedented acquisition campaign. In addition to the purchase of Italo, he won the tender for Renfe Mercancías, the freight transport company of the Spanish railways, andd rose to 49% in the Onorato family’s Moby Lines. A year ago, it acquired Bolloré Logistic’s assets in Africa for more than 5 billion. Before the pandemic, MSC had incorporated the shipping companyand Ignazio Messina and the Savino Del Bene shipping company, both made profitable.

The story of how Aponte managed to create a group of this size without the support of major partners, governments or banks is extraordinary. His first lucky decision was to marry Rafaela Diamant, who played a key role in his business career. Initially he worked in a trust company Geneva, where he was introduced by Rafaela’s father, Pinas Diamant, who managed the money of wealthy Jewish families who had moved to Switzerland after the Second World War.

However, Aponte was not comfortable away from the sea and in the late 1960s, with a starting capital of only $5,000 and a loan of $200,000 from one of the wealthy friends of Diamant bought an old German freighter to start transporting goods between the Mediterranean and Africa at more competitive prices. The Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) was founded in 1970 and, in less than ten years, had accumulated used shipping vessels. The turning point came in the early 1980s when Aponte realized that the future would lie in container ships. He sold everything and bought with that money the first container ships, a choice that proved to be a winning one.

Later, he used a financial scheme in the Canton of Vaud to repay the loans by issuing preference shares that did not influence management but received dividends. Maintaining control of the group during expansion, Aponte offered generous returns to private partners, banks and funds, constantly reinvesting his earnings and leading a sober lifestyle.

Today, the financial management of the company is in the hands of his daughter Alexa, while his son Diego supports his father in operational management. However, the strategy remains firmly in the hands of the founder. Aponte has also integrated maritime transport, acquiring port terminals and logistics hubs, helping to give the group an important role at a geopolitical level.

An example of this emerged when Fincantieri wanted to buy Stx: Aponte sided with the French, along with Macron, arguing that allowing Fincantieri to take control of Stx France would create a dominant position. This move was interpreted by some as an anti-Italian statement, but may have been motivated by fears of growing Chinese influence in the Mediterranean, considering the collaboration between Fincantieri and the Chinese. In this context, MSC is emerging as a unique group capable of effectively countering Chinese influence. In 2022, when the DEA discovered large quantities of cocaine on board MSC ships coming from South America, Aponte managed to reassure Americans that he was not involved in drug trafficking, underlining the strategic counterweight that MSC represents towards the Chinese.

Aponte’s main objective appears to be to build the world’s leading group in the freight and passenger transport sector, both by sea and land, with an integrated presence both upstream and downstream. To demonstrate this objective, Aponte had targeted the port of Istanbul to counter the acquisition of Piraeus by the Chinese Cosco, underlining its strategic role in the global transport landscape.



