Suara.com – Rieta Amilia was again absent from the court summons for the Gono Gini lawsuit at the South Jakarta District Court, Thursday (19/10/2023). Rieta’s attitude annoyed Gideon and his team of lawyers.

“What’s so hard about coming? Aren’t you embarrassed?” said Gideon Tengker’s lawyer, Erles Rareral.

Gideon Tengker saw that Rieta Amilia was deliberately obstructing the legal process. They felt that there was no compelling reason for Rieta to continue being absent from court.

“You’re welcome in Jakarta, can’t you just come and come?” said Erles Rareral.

Gideon Tengker’s party even suspected that Rieta Amilia had transferred the assets they were suing over. Therefore, Nagita Slavina’s mother was afraid to go to court.

“Could it be that this treasure has been thrown like that? Until today, he doesn’t want to come,” said Erles Rareral.

Gideon Tengker’s party also gave Rieta Amilia an ultimatum to immediately appear to comply with the court summons regarding her gono gini lawsuit. There will be other legal consequences if Rieta is absent again.

“Don’t let this matter in court become a blunder. We could withdraw the lawsuit, we will report it to Bareskrim,” said Erles Rareral.

As is known, Gideon Tengker is suing for the assets resulting from his marriage to Rieta Amilia at the South Jakarta District Court. The total nominal assets being sued reached IDR 300 billion.

“One of the objects of the lawsuit is probably Frame Ritz,” explained Gideon Tengker some time ago.