Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, is the most famous Youtuber in the world, he is also known for his incredible challenges and tricks, his social projects and his gaming exploits.

Every time a new video appears, it causes a lot of impact on social networks. And in his latest feat, he came up with a big monetary challenge. One that involves $500,000. Are you interested?

MrBeast recently shared a post on the social network X teasing his upcoming project. Get ready for a new project from the man who made a video of his own Olympic Games and his famous game show based on the popular television series Squid Games.

In his recent tweet, MrBeast shared a picture of a large room consisting of beds, safe, and other amenities. He has asked his followers if they can stay in this room for 100 days. But there is a problem. Whoever chooses to stay in this room for 100 days will have to share the room with another stranger. And anyone who completes this challenge will win the sum of $500,000!

Would you spend 100 days in this room with a random stranger for $500,000? (Door is unlocked, if one of you leave before day 100 you both lose) pic.twitter.com/S4O77AvNkn — MrBeast (@MrBeast) September 29, 2023

However, this room door will be unlocked. Thus, the contestant will be able to leave the room whenever he wants. But by opening the door, both participants will lose. So, this is a great trick to keep that door closed.

If someone tries to open the door, their unknown partner will not let them do so, as both parties will be eliminated, not just the one who opened it. So, fans have already decided that this is exactly what we will see in the next MrBeast video.

An adaptation of “Big Brother”

Many fans discovered that this could be another video adaptation of the famous IRL game show, “Big Brother.” The concept of the game show is also the same.

There are people who have to live together in a house. The house is packed with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, which will record every movement of the participants for 24 hours straight.

Each week, one of the participants will be eliminated from the contest. And the last one to arrive will be the winner. The winner will receive a huge prize of $750,000. This show first aired in 2000 and became so popular that it lasted for 25 seasons.

MrBeast’s recent teaser got fans excited. Like all of his videos, this one will also be tremendously exciting. Leave us your comment.