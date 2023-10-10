MPS, stock market collapse. There are too many factors influencing the Bank of Siena

Mps must deal with uncertainty about his future. The government Meloni studies the cards to understand which one it might be best way out. But this climate affects the title, the mistrust on the new round of privatization, combined with the possible consequences for the war in Israel not tensions on government bondshave created a mix of unfavorable conditions and yesterday Mps has closed sharply lower: -6.25% at 2.45 euros. The start of the choice of consultants – we read in La Stampa – who will have the task of accompanying the Ministry of Economy to embark on the best path for “full valorisation” of 64.23% in the hands of the Treasury – an operation which according to the agreements with Brussels must be completed by 2024 – weighs on Siena. Over the years, the institute has been spoken of as the cornerstone of a new round of banking risk. Intesa Sanpaolo excluded immediately for Antitrust reasons, the most natural candidate had appeared Unicredit.



Read also: MPS accelerates on the sale: the aim is for a merger but the road is uphill

Read also: Nadef, Superbonus hampers growth: 2023 deficit rises from 4.3% to 5.3%

Since the negotiations fell through, however, the CEO Andrea Orcel he removed the dossier from his desk, preferring to bet on his, the bank’s, with the buyback. There remain two possible combinations: Banco Bpm (-2.8% on the stock market) and Bper (-4.7%)institutes – continues La Stampa – which they have always denied interest. Then there is a problem linked to the country system. Whoever were to acquire Monte would have to explain why – at a difficult time for the economy and while London and New York are struggling to understand the government’s moves for example on banks – anyone willing increase exposure to Italy. MPS, it must be said, is no longer the “burden of Italy”, but with CEO Luigi Lovaglio, and thanks to the ECB’s action on rates, it has found its way back to profitability. However, the obstacles, beyond the will of potential buyers, are many in addition to the ones perennially mentioned legal risks and those of the workforce to be allocated.

Subscribe to the newsletter