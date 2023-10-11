piazza del campo di siena In the foreground Giuseppe Mussari and Antonio Vigni

MPS, former leaders Mussari and Vigni acquitted in the Supreme Court. The prosecution’s appeal was rejected

The acquittals for all the defendants in the MPS trial have become final: the supreme judges of the Fifth Criminal Section of the Court of Cassation declared the appeal of the Milan prosecutor’s office against the appeal ruling inadmissible pronounced in May 2022 which had acquitted, among others, the then president of MPS Giuseppe Mussari and the then general director Antonio Vigni.

The charges related to alleged irregularities in operations Alexandria and Santorini, Chianti Classico and Fresh, carried out to cover the losses caused by the purchase of Antonveneta. Charges dropped today with the ruling of the supreme judges who have acquittal was also confirmed for the Deutsche Bank and Nomura group companiesaccepting the request of the deputy attorney general Francesca Loy. In the first degree Mussari was sentenced to 7 and a half years while Vigni was sentenced to 7 years and 3 months, a sentence later overturned on appeal.

“Great satisfaction for the outcome and for my client Giuseppe Mussari who underwent 11 years of trials, all of which ended in justice with acquittals. This castle of accusations that has unraveled in various trials has not held up” commented the lawyer Fabio Pisillo, Mussari’s defender after the Supreme Court ruling which made the acquittals in the MPS trial definitive. “Satisfaction also because the sentence of the Court of Appeal of Milan was powerful as the general prosecutor of the Supreme Court also underlined in the indictment”, underlines the criminal lawyer.

MPS, former leaders acquitted in Cassation. The stock soars on the stock market (+5.69%)

And just the MPS shares closed sharply higher on Piazza Affari (+5.69% at 2.6 euros) in the wake of the bets for an acquittal in the Court of Cassation of the defendants in the trial on the alleged irregularities in the Alexandria and Santorini, Chianti Classico and Fresh structured finance operations, carried out by MPS between 2008 and 2012. Already the request of the Attorney General, Francesca Loy , to declare the appeal of the Milan prosecutor, Gemma Gualdi, inadmissible moved the market in the direction of a definitive acquittal of Giuseppe Mussari, Antonio Vigni and the other 13 defendants.

Furthermore, the outcome could contribute to clearing MPS’s balance sheet from legal risks due to the alleged incorrect information provided to the market between 2008 and 2015 in relation to the accounting in open balances of what would have been, according to the prosecution, for all purposes of derivatives. A matter on which the appeal proposed by Mussari and Vigni’s successors, Alessandro Profumo and Fabrizio Viola, against the sentence suffered in Milan at first instance will also reach a ruling on 27 October. MPS’ balance sheet is burdened by requests for compensation for damages for 4.1 billion euros: a burden inherited from past managements which, by increasing the riskiness of Monte, represents a disincentive for any potential buyer.

