Monte dei Paschi di Siena

MPS privatization, the acceleration arrives but the road is uphill

The Ministry of Economy accelerates the process of privatization of its shares in Monte dei Paschi di Siena. Immediately after the markets closed, the Mef announced the start of the selection process to identify financial and legal consultants who will assist it in finding the “best methods of divestment” of the controlling stake in the Bank and will provide support in all implementation phases of the operation.

The Treasury currently holds 64.2% of the credit institution’s shares, saved from bankruptcy at the end of 2017. On the day the capital increase expired, following the failure to reach the required threshold, the Government decided to take over the shareholding structure. With that intervention, the State had tried to prevent the hypothetical difficulties of an intermediary (such as those that emerge from a stress test) from translating into actual difficulties, with consequences for the intermediary itself and for the overall stability of the financial system.

MPS is the oldest active bank in Italy, among the longest-standing in the world, the foundation of the credit institution dates back to 1472, it was a pawnbroker. In the last twenty years, however, the bank has experienced its most difficult period between a less than streamlined corporate structure, unfortunate management choices, entanglements with the world of politics and, more recently, continuous state interventions. In the 1990s MPS was the fourth largest bank in terms of funding, then between capital increases and bailouts with public money it drained resources for 35 billion euros, not always with the expected results.

In the Nadef text the government speaks of a path of “disposal of public company shareholdings, with respect to which there are commitments towards the European Commission linked to the regulation of state aid” listing the measures for reducing the debt/GDP ratio. In recent weeks, new rumors had emerged about a possible sale of MPS shares. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti immediately commented: “The objective is to implement industrial policy. MPS can represent a lever to create a strong hub. We don’t need to raise cash immediately.” Reiterating that any privatizations “are decided by the Minister of Economy”. And that “Mps is a story of a great Italian success, a solid bank, let’s think about the situation inherited even just two years ago”.

The bank’s accounts appear to be improving. At the end of 2022 the ECB removed the ban on the distribution of dividends, replacing it with the obligation to obtain prior authorization from the Supervisory Authority. The government therefore does not hide the suggestion of aggregating a third banking hub around MPS, which can compete with the two giants Unicredit and Intesa, uniting credit institutions spread across the national territory. An operation that does not promise to be simple.

In September, Banco BPM slowed down on the idea of ​​a possible merger. While last June Bper Banca had also denied this possibility. The process of divesting the stake was expected to start in 2020, then the Covid pandemic changed the plans. In the summer of 2021 Unicredit had put forward a proposal, but at the end of October of the same year the negotiations with the Mef were interrupted. According to the press, Liquidation on the stock exchange is also possible.

