The League of Legends World Cup, Worlds 2023, has already begun, whose international will take place in South Korea and where our representative from Latin America, Movistar R7, was one of the 22 teams that will be competing throughout the World Cup from October 10 to 19 of November. And we say was, because unfortunately it was the first team eliminated from Worlds 2023 and without having won a single map.

After the rainbow squad’s path in the Play-In phase did not start well, they still had another opportunity to continue advancing in the world championship, trying to stay in this world championship and without giving up. Something they should try this Friday, October 13, against GAM Esports, facing the representative of Vietnam GAM Esports, after losing on Tuesday to the PSG Talon squad, representative of Southeast Asia. I find that like the previous one, he lost without any appeal, leaving him out of the tournament.

All this also after a large part of the MOBA community in Latin America has had certain expectations with the participation of Movistar R7 in Worlds 2023, where it should consolidate its title as champion of the region. Something that was not the case, since the team says goodbye to this year’s World Cup forever, without having won a single map and being the first team to be eliminated.

Worst of all, the elimination was marked by an overwhelming defeat against GAM and a pentakill by Slayde with his Xayah, making this, in addition to being the first team eliminated from Worlds 2023, one of the most unfortunate performances that They are remembered in Worlds. And as expected, many fans have already started leaving their comments about the loss on Twitter/X, most of them saying that This is nothing newbesides to lament about the eliminationwithout missing those they make fun of this.

