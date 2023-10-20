Soccer fans also know Movistar Plus+ as «The Infinity Stadium» and it is not a random name, since Telefónica television is a meeting point where you can enjoy the best competitions in this sport. This is why they add new competitions every so often and starting this weekend you have more football on Movistar Plus+.

The Eredivisie returns to Movistar Plus+

The Netherlands League, known as the Eredivisie, is one of the most important leagues in Europe. It may not have the level of the Spanish LaLiga or the Premier League, but it is one of the greatest talent launchers on the Old Continent. Some of the stars of the future are training on its playing fields. National and international players such as Johan Cruyff, Marco Van Basten, Dennis Bergkamp, ​​Ronaldo Nazario, Luis Suárez, Mateja Kezman took their first steps on the grass of their stadiums.

Luuk smiles, the football fans smile.

The Eredivisie returns to #LaCasaDelFútbol! Saturday 21, 21.00: Feyenoord-Vitesse

Domingo 29, 14.30: PSV-Ajax https://t.co/olE4lAJqfn October 20, 2023 • 16:07

«The House of Football«, another of the nicknames to know the sports offer of Movistar Plus+, now resumes the rights to this competition after a period of absence from the programming. And it does so with immediate effect, starting this weekend when Matchday 9 will be played.

One football match per day

According to the example of this first day in the return of the Dutch competition to Movistar Plus+, they will be broadcast the most interesting meeting of the day, so fans of Ajax, Feyenoord or PSV surely have something to see every weekend. For now, the television platform has confirmed what the next two meetings will be, one for this day and another for the next.

On Saturday, October 21 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), Feyenoord vs Vitesse will be broadcast on the Champions League 2 channel on M+. On Sunday, October 29 at 2:30 p.m., the great Dutch football classic will be broadcast, PSV vs Ajax through the Champions League on M+

Movistar Plus+ continues its commitment to continue broadcasting European football on your platform. It has exclusive ownership of the rights to LaLiga in Spain (half of the matches per day plus three exclusive days); UEFA competitions such as Champions League, Europa League and Conference; Bundesliga and Serie A exclusively in Spain. In addition, thanks to agreements with third parties, you can also watch the other portion of LaLiga and the Premier League through DAZN, as well as Ligue 1 through Eurosport.