The Movistar Plus+ satellite platform has made a series of changes to the frequencies of different channels. To be more exact, the operator has decided to activate the signal in standard definition (SD) and MPEG-2 for several of its channels. on other frequencies different ones in which it is emitting in the orbital position of 19.2 East of the Astra satellites. So it is an important change that you should take into account if you are one of the customers who remains loyal to the Movistar satellite.

Frequency change for 5 channels

Movistar satellite customers will have to make a series of changes to continue enjoying up to 5 channels in particular from the operator’s TV platform. Specifically, these are the channels La Sexta, DAZN F1, Baby TV, Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2. These satellite options are on other frequencies after the operator has activated the signals of several of its channels in standard definition and MPEG-2 for other channels.

The reason for the change is something that is unknown at the moment, but the truth is that these 5 options from the Movistar Plus+ satellite catalog have been added to other transponders of the company. Specifically, these are the frequencies 10.788-V, 10,876-V y 11,156-V MHz.

Keep in mind that all of these Astra satellite alternatives They were broadcast until now on the 10.758-V frequency. So, from now on, if you want to continue enjoying these dials you will have to adjust to the new technical parameters.

Another important point is that, at the moment, the reason for this change in the blue operator is unknown. However, it is true that Movistar Plus+ can use this transponder to continue adding new options to the HD offer. Or, on the contrary, you could stop managing it in order to save costs.

If this last point is met, it must be taken into account that there are other 5 channels more that are also found at that previous frequency and, for now, they do not have a distribution in other transponders, so we will have to wait and see what happens. The channels in the latter case are Boing, MTV, Gol Play, Be Mad and Divinity.

As for the new technical parameters that you must apply, here we leave you what you must take into account for each of these channels, since not all of them are located in the same frequency on the Astra satellite for Movistar Plus+:

The Eurosport and DAZN F1 channels:

Astra 1M satellite (19.2 degrees East) – Frequency 10.876 MHz (DVB-S, MPEG-2, SR 22000, FEC 5/6), encodes in Nagravision.

For the Eurosport 2 and La Sexta channels:

Astra 1M satellite (19.2 degrees East) – Frequency 10.788 MHz (DVB-S, MPEG-2, SR 22000, FEC 5/6), encodes in Nagravision.

For the Baby TV channel:

Astra 1M satellite (19.2 degrees East) – Frequency 11.156 MHz (DVB-S, MPEG-2, SR 22000, FEC 5/6), encodes in Nagravision.