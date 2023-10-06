The advertisement in which Movistar talks about the advantages of the recently launched 5G+ coverage violates the conditions of use of its Movistar Plus application.

Last July 1st, Movistar activated its move from 5G to 5G+ and, although at the moment there are no known users who have been able to connect to this signal, the Spanish company has not stopped promoting its advantages constantly for those users who want the maximum in mobile coverage.

One of the actions they have carried out is an advertisement in which it is seen how a family goes on summer vacation to the town and the eldest son decides to improvise a small summer cinema in the square with a projector that launches the image from a mobile phone with Movistar’s 5G+ Plus that streams a movie through the Movistar Plus app.

Everything seems very normal, but as they point out from Banda Ancha, This is a violation of their own conditions of use.

A user dissatisfied with the advertisement has taken the case to Autocontrol, an organization that judges in a non-binding manner whether advertising is truthful, legal, honest and loyal.

“The advertising is misleading because it shows how a device connected to Movistar Plus allows you to watch a movie on a movie projector,” the lawsuit begins.

“When the truth is that Movistar “layers” the devices so that the programs on its platform cannot be viewed through a projector and does not even allow them to be used on a television other than the main one, neither with Chromecast, nor with any other means,” judgment.

Movistar’s response has not been long in coming and the Spanish company rejects the accusation, ensuring that the app used in the advertisement is not that of Movistar Plus, and that, if it were, it would allow “the reproduction of content through of a projector as long as it is used with compatible devices.

Self-control, for its part, assures that it is the Movistar Plus applicationalthough it dismisses the claim, since playback on a projector “is possible as long as the application is used through compatible devices and, specifically, through a projector with Chromecast connected by HDMI.”

Movistar Plus DRM prevents playing content of a certain quality on unverified devices, something that guarantees that it is not used to copy the content for piracy purposes.

What is really striking is that The advertisement promotes the use of the platform violating the conditions of use that the operator itself establishes in the contract: expressly prohibits displaying the contents of the platform to groups, according to clause 13 of the General Conditions of the Movistar Plus Television Service.

To be able to do so, the only thing you can do is contract Movistar Plus Locales Públicos, a service that can only be played from a decoder and not an application.