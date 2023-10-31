You may be a Movistar customer and you are already enjoying your free device with your blue operator convergent rate. But, the truth is that those who They are not clients of the operator can take advantage of the discounts that the company has put within its catalog of mobile phones, tablets, Smart TV…

Movistar has a catalog full of devices that you can access even if you are not a customer. Although it is true that you will not be able to take advantage of other promotions from the Spanish operator, you can take a look at the cell phones, tablets, watches, among other devices, that are discounted in its catalog. And all before the desired one arrives Black Friday 2023.

Discounts at Movistar

You may be delighted when you take a look at the discounts on Movistar devices. And you can’t always find Apple products on sale, but it seems that the blue operator is betting on these discounts. Although you can also find other products from different brands on promotion. This way you can save something on the purchase of your next smartphone, tablet, Smart TV or even headphones.

So that you don’t waste time in the operator’s catalog, here you can find the devices on sale:

Mobile phones and smartwatches

iPhone SE (2020) + iPad 10.2 (2021) Wi-Fi for €549 (previously €778). iPhone 12 Pro with 256 GB for €899 (instead of €1,279). iPhone 13 mini with 256 GB for €829 (previously €929). iPhone 14 Pro with 256 GB for €1,269 (instead of €1,449). iPhone 14 Pro with 1 TB for €1,799 (instead of €1,969). iPhone 14 Pro Max with 256 GB for €1,419 (instead of €1,599).

iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1 TB for €1,959 (previously €2,119). Apple Watch Series 5 44 mm for €449.01 (previously €579).

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + Cellular 45 mm for €519 (previously €559).

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite + Xiaomi Pad 5 Wi-Fi for €449 (instead of €778). Honor 70 Lite 5G with 128 GB for €229 (previously €249). OPPO A94 5G with 64 GB for €209 (instead of €269). OPPO A94 5G with 128 GB for €279 (previously €379). OPPO Reno4 Z 5G + OPPO A15 for €349 (instead of €558). OPPO Find X5 with 256 GB for €869 (previously €999).

OPPO Find X5 Pro with 256 GB for €1,119 (previously €1,299). OPPO Band Style for €49.90 (previously €69).

Tablets

Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) Wi-Fi with 64 GB for €379 (instead of €429) Apple iPad 10.2 (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular with 64 GB for €545 (previously €599). Apple iPad 10.9 (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular (10th generation) with 256 GB for €959 (previously €979). Apple iPad 10.9 (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular (10th generation) with 64 GB for €759 (instead of €779).

Apple iPad 10.9 (2022) Wi-Fi + Cellular (10th generation) with 256 GB for €959 (previously €979). Apple iPad mini (2021) Wi-Fi with 64 GB for €829 (previously €849).

Apple iPad mini (2021) Wi-Fi + Cellular with 256 GB for €1,019 (instead of €1,049).

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Wi-Fi 32 GB for €199 (previously €229).

Smart TV, gaming and other devices

Hisense 55-inch Smart TV A7500F for €499 (instead of €649). HP OMEN Blast Headphones for €74.90 (instead of €89.99).

Lenovo Legion pack accesorios gaming with Lenovo Legion H300 Headphones, Lenovo Legion M500 RGB mouse and Lenovo Legion XL mousepad for €99 (instead of €140). HP OMEN pack with Blast headphones, OMEN by HP 300 mousepad, OMEN Encoder keyboard and OMEN Vector Essential mouse for €209 (instead of €285). HP OMEN keyboard Encoder for €109.90 (previously €129.99).

LG UltraGear 32GN500-B Monitor Gaming for €209 (instead of €279).

Meta Quest 2 VR Glasses with 128 GB for €349 (previously €449). Celly blue UV Sterilizer Machine for €41.99 (previously €59.99).

So you can take advantage of all these discounts from the Movistar online store even if you are not customers. And if you are, then you just have to log in to see more offers within their catalog.