The American Internet measurement company, Ookla, has presented its latest Speedtest Award, which offers a comprehensive analysis of the speed of home networks in Chile. The report reveals the Speedtest Awards Chile Q1-Q2 2023 home Internet speed awards, identifying the providers with the fastest network in the country and once again confirming Movistar Fibra in first place, with an impressive Speed ​​Score of 306.86.

Chile has been in the top three for Internet speeds in Speedtest measurements worldwide for two consecutive years, competing with nations such as Singapore and Hong Kong. This underlines the importance of fiber optics, which according to SUBTEL, is the technology preferred by the majority of Chileans and represents 68.9% of all Internet connections in the country. In this context, Ookla has highlighted the companies that provide the fastest connection during Q1 and Q2 of 2023, once again awarding first place to Movistar, with an impressive Speed ​​Score of 306.8.

Movistar Chile explains that this recognition is due to the presence of its fiber optic network in nearly 160 communities throughout the country, covering more than 70% of Chilean homes. In addition, they highlight their investment in direct fiber optic technology to homes, which consolidates them as market leaders, according to Subtel data. According to data from the Speedtest Intelligence platform for Q1–Q2 2023, which also allows us to visualize the regions of Chile with the highest home internet speed, the list is led by the Metropolitan Region.

In addition, the platform also provided data on the communes in Chile with the highest home internet speed, yielding the following results

And finally, the company identified the communes of the Metropolitan Region with the fastest home internet, a list that I leave below.

Cristian Schalscha, Director of the People and Home Market at Movistar, explains that “we are very proud to receive this recognition from Ookla, which is based on the more than 5.1 million tests carried out directly by the same internet users during the year. first semester. Our goal is to bring both fiber optics and 5G to people, homes and companies in Chile, in a massive and inclusive way, to continue reducing the digital divide. And along with this, bring the best quality of home internet present in Latin America, to the homes of the country.”

