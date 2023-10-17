There are moviegoers who like to suffer. That’s how it is. People who love sad movies or who, when they are in times of depression, look precisely for bleak endings to ensure their little time of tears and its consequent relief. Hey, there has to be everything. If you are precisely one of those who likes to end a movie with your little heart sinking, this is your selection: here are some of the tapes with the saddest endings that we remember.

Movies that make us cry

There are many types of films that can make us cry. We generally think that only romantic ones (with unhappy endings for their protagonists) or about specific themes such as war can make us suffer, but nowadays even an animated film – surely the famous scene between Carl and Ellie from Up has occurred to you – has the ability to unleash our tear bags.

For this reason and because we know that there are many who enjoy the saying of a little cry and continue, we have made a list of films that with a very high probability – hey, hey very tough people – will make you cry your eyes out. It goes without saying that this is just a small sample so as not to make the article eternal, but if you want to leave your sad proposal, you have the comments to do so.

10 movies with endings that will make you cry no matter what

That said, here’s a selection of 10 movies that are sure to make you need a clinic when you finish watching them. That or, as they say, you’re dead inside.

The green Mile

What a cry at the end of The Green Mile. This film, which takes us to the southern United States, introduces us to Paul Edgecomb (Tom Hanks), a prison officer in charge of guarding the “Green Mile”, the corridor that separates the cells of inmates who are sentenced to the electric chair. For his part, John Coffey (Michael Clarke Duncan) is a black man, quite corpulent and with a quite special and childish personality, who is accused of brutally murdering two nine-year-old girls, for which he awaits the imminent execution of he.

There are people who say that just having seen it once is “enough” and they assure that they will never watch it again.

Life is Beautiful

Behind such an idyllic title lies one of the most moving films of the 20th century. Directed, written and starring Roberto Benigni, It is impossible not to be moved simply by listening to its beautiful and characteristic soundtrack. It is set during the Second World War and tells the story of the Italian Jew Guido, who falls madly in love with Dora, a woman who is about to marry another. Guido will display all her peculiar charms to conquer her and he will end up achieving it, forming a beautiful family together. her beloved. But soon after they will be forced to separate because they are taken to a concentration camp, and then Guido will have to use everything in his power to protect his son from the horrors that are experienced there.

Little Women

Okay, so it’s not technically the end of the tape, but if you’ll allow us, we’re going to cheat a little to include it here. Possibly people will not only cry at the film – in this case we are left with the most modern adaptation of the story that exists, directed by Greta Gerwig-, but also with his book, written by Louisa May Alcott in 1868 and considered a classic of literature. In this story we learn the story of four sisters and how they become women with the American Civil War in the background. She is tender, emotional, has endearing characters and the death of a character that makes few resist shedding at least a little tear.

Toy Story 4

We already warned you that an animated film could also make us cry with its ending and we have no doubt that no matter how “adult” you are, you too left the cinema with your heart in your fist after watching Toy Story 4. The film was the closing of an era and it is difficult to find someone who did not cry with her at various moments, but especially in Andy’s farewell to his dolls and that «goodbye cowboy«.

Million Dollar Baby

Movie if ever there was one, directed by Clint Eastwood, who also stars alongside a wonderful Hilary Swank, who precisely won her second Oscar for this performance. The particular relationship between a boxing fighter and her coach reaches its climax in a heartbreaking ending, with the protagonist bedridden for life and her fight to end said suffering. It is one of those films that leaves you with a feeling of desolation and sadness even long after watching it. Very hard.

Titanic

You’ll forgive us, but this very commercial film (and one that has aged so badly in several aspects) made us cry profusely with its ending and you have to accept it. And we cannot deny that James Cameron did a great job creating this beautiful love story aboard the Titanic that managed to become one of the highest grossing in history. The damn board which Rose climbs to endure the cold is responsible for the fact that we all needed a handkerchief in our hands as we watched her say goodbye to Jack, the great love of her life, forever.

my girl

Howard Zieff’s film symbolizes the innocence and that magic of first love that remains engraved in us forever. When you start watching it you never imagine that in the end Thomas (Macaulay Culkin) will die, victim of a strong allergic reaction due to a bee sting and that it also happens when he is looking for the ring that his beloved Vada (Anna Chlumsky) has. The soundtrack of this film, by the way, is wonderful.

Ghost

It remains one of those ’90s movies that lingers in our memories and with good reason. The beautiful and passionate relationship of Sam (Patrick Swayze, sadly passed away a few years ago) and Molly (Demi Moore) is cut short one night when they are robbed on the street and unjustly stabbed, causing his death. His widow could never imagine that a medium (Whoopi Goldberg) would be able to contact him in a last attempt to avenge his death and say goodbye, of course, to his wife. What a finale – and what a title song; impossible not to recognize it.

A star has been born

This film surprised us quite a bit for several reasons: because of the direction of Bradley Cooper (we didn’t know he did it so well), due to the performance of Lady Gaga (we didn’t know she had so much potential as an actress either) and for one final one of those that leave a lump in your throat -yes, we already know that it is a story that has already been taken to the cinema on other occasions, but surely many had never seen it. What an emotional story and what an outcome.

La La Land

Some may argue that its ending is nothing to cry about, but we are also convinced that many left the cinema with their hearts in their fists after seeing it. And the beautiful love story that is created between Mia (Emma Stone) and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) will end up diluted with an outcome that, although it does not make its protagonists unhappy, leaves that feeling of sorrow and melancholy for what they could have been together.