Martin Scorsese will release “Killers of the Flower Moon” in Mexican theaters on October 19, an atypical Western film based on the true story of the massacre of the Osage indigenous nation. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is introduced in an Osage community in Oklahoma in the 1920s, where its members have become rich thanks to the oil discovered on their land, and follows “Ernest Burkhart” (Leonardo DiCaprio), a man newcomer who strikes up an unlikely romance with a native woman, “Molly Kyle” (Lily Gladstone).

Martin clarified that the film was originally based on the main idea of ​​the book of the same name by David Grann, which links the origin of the FBI with the investigation into the numerous deaths of the Osage after the arrival of white men who took advantage of them; However, everything changed when the director realized what the “heart” of the story was.

“The heart of the movie, I said, is the love story (between ‘Ernest’ and ‘Molly’). We have to turn the script that we have worked on for several years and show the FBI later,” Scorsese said at a press conference that he attended along with the chief of the Osage Nation, Standing Bear.

And the filmmaker and his team immersed themselves in the modern Osage community before and during the recording process, learning about their culture, listening to family stories about that massacre, respecting how they wanted to be represented on screen and including them in the project.

In this regard, Standing Bear explained that there is a generational trauma after the loss of 90% of its population and its lands in just a century, the result of conflicts in which the colonizers and the system itself are responsible, so both production and The community had to build a relationship of trust.

He added that “(Scorsese) came to our ceremonial dances. He, Leo DiCaprio and others had seats of honor… It was a process, let’s say, with really fantastic events during that time. And it is not over: we have invited them to return.”

For this film, Scorsese directed not only DiCaprio, he also had Robert De Niro, who plays a role similar to that of a gangster, the town’s sheriff and uncle to the protagonist, and Jesse Plemons, the FBI agent.

Ask for “respect” for the seventh art

Martin Scorsese explained that each film involves “starting over” and learning “lessons in humility,” but “the result depends on the collaborators you work with,” and over time he has learned that “you have to find the visual and oral way.” to tell the story from the heart.”

That search involves “editing or not” and “cutting,” hence the long duration of his latest films, including “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which lasts three and a half hours.

However, Scorsese did not miss the opportunity to throw a dart at the new ways of consuming cinema or content derived from the rise of streaming platforms with which he has allied himself, and recommended reserving time to go to the cinema and watch the film on screen big.

“People say it’s three hours. Come on: you can sit in front of the TV and watch something for five hours, I’ve done it. Furthermore, many people go to the theater and see a three and a half hour play. There are actors on stage, you can’t get up to walk around. They respect that, Respect the cinema! “She added.

He arrives with his murderers in Mexico

The American director Martin Scorsese visited Mexico City yesterday, where he presented his new production “Killers of the Flower Moon.” During the presentation of the film, in a shopping center cinema, he commented: “I have always been careful with westerns because I grew up with them, so to speak; “I was born in 1942 and in the 1940s and 1950s I was a great admirer of the American western genre.”

He added that “I was very, very nervous about approaching it, but it convinced me something about the nature of the general schemes that white families had in this area, with the Osage, and the fascination with the Osage nation itself.”

Along with Martin, the Mexican cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto was also present; It should be noted that this is the fourth time that Prieto has worked with Scorsese, the first being “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

“There has been an evolution in the work we have done together and our relationship is always exciting to me,” Prieto acknowledged.

“We planned everything, but as the script itself was changing, there was a process of how to visualize the film and it was trying things like ‘what happens if we do a scene in white and red?’” explained the Mexican, who is making the promotion of the film, together with the director, in the absence of the actors who are on strike and cannot carry out broadcast work.

(From left to right) Rodrigo Prieto, Martin Scorsese and Standing Bear. EFE

