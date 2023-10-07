The film made in Jalisco, “Carretera 15”, directed by Rafael Altamira, is already in theaters, which was filmed at the end of November 2021 during the pandemic. The project stars Tatiana del Real, Cristóbal Orellana, Frank Rodríguez and Paul Pineda, plus the special participation of Chuy Hernández. Behind the production are Homosapiens Distribution, Imaginary Spirit Films and Lylu Films, among other companies.

The plot takes place in 1989, when a group of friends decide to take a trip to Tequila, but everything gets complicated when an accident happens and they are left alone on the road, which causes them to start going crazy. Regarding the premiere, THE REPORTER spoke with Frank Rodríguez and Tatiana del Real about this film.

Tatiana highlights that the expectations they have with this project are very high because they had an important premiere with a great response that they did not expect. “We are very excited, we hope that the general public will love the film.”

Tatianawho almost a decade ago gave life to Mary Boquitas in the film “Gloria”, explains that in the film she plays “Lulú”, a conceited young woman who comes from a traditional family.

“She has a bossy attitude because she is an only child, this is mine and I don’t like this, and she wants to break that a little. “She has a boyfriend (Orellana) but it is a relationship with a lot of toxicity,” she points out.

For his part, Frank also highlights that as a work team, he and his colleagues are committed to cinema made in Jalisco, looking for important allies like all those involved in this film: “That makes us have a greater strength in terms of product and obviously that it can go out to theaters, which is the most important thing.”

The film is a road movie in which four characters with different social characteristics and identities have to deal with the death of a man when they were just going to give him a ride. “They are going to have a lot of fun. For me it was a challenge because to begin with, the story takes place in the 80s. So, the public is going to go back to that time, and those who did not live through that time, are going to find many wonderful things, like the music; In addition, you see all the colors of the agave fields of Tequila, there are incredible landscapes. “We are a group of kids who began to lose their temper over a road death.” The actor expresses that the film is also a drama with shades of black comedy and psychological thriller.

Frank explains that the four characters in the film represent the archetypes of the time: “For example, we have Paul Pineda, who plays ‘Andy’ and represents the gay community in the 80s; Cristóbal Orellana, who plays ‘Marco’, represents the mirreyes, who were born right at that time, at the end of the 80s with Luis Miguel and Roberto Palazuelos plus all these children from Mexico City, and then we have Tatiana, who is ‘Lulú’, a character that I always say is Paulina Rubio in Timbiriche and in my case I play ‘Jonás’, a tribute to all the rockers and punks of that time, which was also when ‘Rock en tu’ was born. language’ and with that pretext we also wanted to include Sombrero Verde, which is now called Maná, in the soundtrack,” and this is also in the music of the film Carmín and Mario Cuevas.

“It’s a pretty complete film,” adds Frank after seeing the good reception it had among the public after the premiere and the recognition it has received at film festivals.

The script for “Carretera 15” was written by Frank Rodríguez almost a decade ago. He placed it at the end of the 80s because for him it was the end of an era and everything that happens happens in a single day.

“On the road it was decided to film chronologically so that everything matched, like the makeup,” adds Tatiana.

In addition to his work as an actor and screenwriter, Rodríguez also served as a kind of historical advisor for the art department: “Everything that is seen in the film such as records and telephones is from my private collection. Sometimes I saw that the art people put up a nice wall, but with a poster of ‘Fly, fly’ by Magneto, which couldn’t be there because that was from the 90s. They were those little things that had to be taken care of well,” he points out.

Finally, both actors share that their intention as a team and friends is to continue generating more films with Jalisco manufacturing that are seen both nationally and internationally.

